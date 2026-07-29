“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is often the clearest way to judge whether a stock has created durable shareholder value. For investors reviewing long-term growth stories, NYSE: VEEV stands out. A $10,000 investment in Veeva Systems Inc. made on 07/29/2016 would have grown to $52,941.99 by 07/28/2026, reflecting a total return of 429.61% and an annualized return of 18.13%.

That result is notable not only because of the magnitude of the gain, but also because Veeva does not pay a dividend. The entire return in this period came from share-price appreciation, underscoring how strongly the market rewarded the company’s business performance and long-term positioning in life sciences software.

VEEV 10-Year Return Details

VEEV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/29/2016 $10,000



07/29/2016 $52,941



07/28/2026 End date: 07/28/2026 Start price/share: $37.99 End price/share: $201.20 Starting shares: 263.23 Ending shares: 263.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 429.61% Average annual return: 18.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $52,941.99

What Drove Veeva Systems’ Long-Term Stock Performance

Veeva Systems has built its business around cloud software tailored to the life sciences industry. Its products support functions such as customer relationship management, content, clinical, regulatory, quality, and data workflows. That vertical specialization has historically been a key differentiator: software embedded in regulated pharmaceutical and biotechnology processes can be difficult to displace once adopted at scale.

Over long periods, strong stock performance typically reflects more than multiple expansion alone. In Veeva’s case, investors have often focused on a combination of recurring revenue, high customer retention, expansion within existing accounts, and the strategic advantage that comes from serving a highly regulated end market. Companies with those characteristics can command premium valuations when execution remains consistent.

Why the 10-Year Return Matters

A decade-long return smooths out much of the short-term volatility that can dominate discussion around growth stocks. It can help distinguish between a temporary price surge and a business that compounded value over time. In Veeva’s case, the move from $37.99 per share to $201.20 per share shows how sustained business momentum can translate into substantial shareholder gains.

The math is straightforward:

$10,000 invested at $37.99 per share purchased approximately 263.23 shares.

With no dividend reinvestment effect, the share count remained unchanged.

At an ending price of $201.20 per share, the position value reached $52,941.99.

That equates to a 429.61% total return over the full holding period.

A Useful Distinction: Total Return vs. Price Return

For VEEV, total return and price return are effectively the same over this measurement period because the company did not distribute dividends. That makes this example especially clean: the investment outcome was driven entirely by capital appreciation. In dividend-paying stocks, by contrast, reinvested distributions can materially change long-term results.

The above figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Key Takeaway

Veeva Systems illustrates how a high-quality software company serving a specialized, regulated industry can generate outsized returns over a long holding period. From mid-2016 to mid-2026, the stock turned a $10,000 investment into more than $52,900, with no contribution from dividends. The result highlights the power of compounding when durable business execution and investor patience align.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so