“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about an equity investment than short-term price swings. For investors evaluating Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR), the key question is straightforward: how did a $10,000 investment in PGR made in 2021 perform over the subsequent five years, including dividends reinvested?

The answer is clear. A $10,000 investment in PGR on 06/18/2021 would have grown to $24,790.03 by 06/17/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment. That equates to a total return of 147.86% and an annualized return of 19.91%.

PGR Five-Year Return at a Glance

PGR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/18/2021 $10,000



06/18/2021 $24,790



06/17/2026 End date: 06/17/2026 Start price/share: $92.31 End price/share: $204.42 Starting shares: 108.33 Ending shares: 121.25 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.25 Total return: 147.86% Average annual return: 19.91% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,790.03

The result reflects two drivers of shareholder return: substantial share price appreciation and the incremental effect of reinvested dividends. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Total Return?

From the starting price of $92.31 to the ending price of $204.42, Progressive shares delivered strong capital appreciation over the period. In addition, the investment benefited from dividends that were assumed to be reinvested as paid. That reinvestment increased the share count from 108.33 shares to 121.25 shares, magnifying the ending value of the position.

This distinction matters. Price return measures only the change in the stock price. Total return captures both price appreciation and cash distributions, assuming those distributions are reinvested. Over multi-year holding periods, that difference can be material, even for companies with modest starting yields.

How Much Did Dividends Contribute?

Over the five-year holding period, Progressive paid a total of $22.25 per share in dividends. Because the calculation assumes dividend reinvestment using the closing price on each ex-date, those payments purchased additional shares over time rather than remaining idle as cash.

For dividend-paying equities, reinvestment can improve compounding in two ways:

Each dividend adds to the investor’s share count.

Those additional shares can then participate in future price appreciation and future dividends.

In this case, dividends were not the dominant source of return, but they still enhanced the overall outcome.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.40 per share, PGR has a current dividend yield of approximately 0.20%, using the ending share price of $204.42. Measured against the original purchase price of $92.31, that same annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of roughly 0.22%.

Yield on cost can be a useful descriptive metric for long-term holdings, but it is best viewed as a historical reference point rather than a valuation tool. For current portfolio decisions, the relevant comparison is usually the stock’s present yield, valuation, underwriting outlook, and expected return from today’s price.

Why the Five-Year Lens Matters

Looking at Progressive stock through a five-year lens helps isolate business and compounding outcomes from the noise of shorter market cycles. Insurance stocks can be influenced by underwriting performance, pricing discipline, claims trends, catastrophe losses, investment income, and shifts in the interest-rate environment. Over time, those fundamentals tend to matter more than day-to-day market sentiment.

That is especially relevant for PGR, which operates in property and casualty insurance. Results can be uneven from quarter to quarter, but long-term shareholder returns ultimately depend on how effectively the company manages underwriting profitability, premium growth, and capital deployment.

Quick Answer: What Happened to a $10,000 PGR Investment Made in 2021?

From 06/18/2021 through 06/17/2026, a $10,000 investment in Progressive Corp. stock grew to $24,790.03 with dividends reinvested. That represents:

Total return: 147.86%

Annualized return: 19.91%

Value created: $14,790.03

By any straightforward measure, the five-year outcome was strong.

“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks