The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASD: SBUX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

SBUX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 08/22/2005 $10,000



08/22/2005 $95,493



08/19/2025 End date: 08/19/2025 Start price/share: $12.66 End price/share: $90.93 Starting shares: 789.89 Ending shares: 1,050.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.03 Total return: 855.34% Average annual return: 11.94% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $95,493.64

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.94%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $95,493.64 today (as of 08/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 855.34% (something to think about: how might SBUX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 20 years, Starbucks Corp. has paid $19.03/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.44/share, we calculate that SBUX has a current yield of approximately 2.68%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.44 against the original $12.66/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 21.17%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch