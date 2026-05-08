“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in Paychex Inc (NASD: PAYX) produced a solid total return, with gains driven by both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. For long-term investors evaluating dividend-paying business services companies, Paychex offers a useful case study in how compounding works over a full market cycle.

Paychex is best known for payroll processing, human capital management, and HR outsourcing services, which makes its business closely tied to employment levels, small-business formation, wage trends, and the broader health of the labor market. That operating profile helps explain why the stock is often examined through a long-term lens: its business can be cyclical at the margin, but it also benefits from recurring client relationships and substantial cash generation.

Paychex 10-Year Return at a Glance

PAYX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/09/2016 $10,000



05/09/2016 $24,355



05/07/2026 End date: 05/07/2026 Start price/share: $51.99 End price/share: $94.26 Starting shares: 192.34 Ending shares: 258.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.14 Total return: 143.50% Average annual return: 9.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,355.61

Based on the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Paychex on 05/09/2016 would have grown to $24,355.61 by 05/07/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 143.50% total return and an average annual return of 9.31%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Total Return

The Paychex total return was not solely a function of the stock moving from $51.99 to $94.26. Dividends were a meaningful part of the outcome. Over the 10-year period in this example, the investment received $28.14 per share in dividends, and those cash payments were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price.

That reinvestment assumption matters. Starting shares of 192.34 increased to 258.33 by the end of the holding period, meaning the investor owned materially more shares than at the outset. This is the central advantage of dividend reinvestment in a long holding period: income is converted into additional ownership, which can then generate its own future dividends.

In practical terms, Paychex delivered return through two channels:

Capital appreciation as the stock price rose over time.

Income compounding through reinvested dividends.

Paychex Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the stated annualized dividend rate of $4.76 per share, PAYX shows a current yield of approximately 5.05% based on the ending share price of $94.26. A related metric, yield on cost, compares that same annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $51.99. On that basis, yield on cost is approximately 9.71%.

Yield on cost does not describe the return available to a new buyer at today’s price. Instead, it helps illustrate how dividend growth and a favorable original entry price can improve the income profile of a long-held position. For investors focused on cash generation, that distinction is important: current yield measures present income on current market value, while yield on cost measures current income relative to original capital committed.

Why Paychex Can Be Evaluated as a Long-Term Holding

Paychex operates in payroll and HR services, categories that tend to benefit from recurring demand and embedded client relationships. Businesses that outsource payroll, tax administration, retirement services, and human resources functions are often reluctant to switch providers frequently, creating a degree of revenue durability. At the same time, results can still be affected by employment conditions, business confidence, and the pace of hiring among small and midsized employers.

That combination of recurring services and macroeconomic sensitivity helps frame the stock’s long-term profile. The business may face pressure when employment growth slows, but a stable client base and ongoing service needs can support cash flows across different market environments. For a dividend-paying stock, that resilience is often a key part of the long-term holding thesis.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year Paychex Investment

A $10,000 investment grew to $24,355.61 over the period examined.

Total return was 143.50%, with an average annual return of 9.31%.

Dividends played a substantial role, contributing both income and additional share accumulation through reinvestment.

The current annualized dividend of $4.76 implies a yield of about 5.05% at the ending share price and a yield on cost of about 9.71% based on the original purchase price.

The broader lesson is straightforward: for dividend stocks such as Paychex, long-term results depend not only on where the share price ends up, but also on how consistently the company returns cash to shareholders and whether those distributions are reinvested. Over a decade, that distinction can materially change the outcome.

Another investment maxim worth considering:

“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell