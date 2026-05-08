A long holding period can change how a stock is evaluated. For Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY), the central question is not simply how the shares traded from one quarter to the next, but how price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined over a full 20-year span. On that basis, Bristol Myers Squibb delivered a solid long-term total return from May 2006 to May 2026.

Using dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment in Bristol Myers Squibb on 05/08/2006 would have grown to $47,608.94 by 05/07/2026. That equates to a total return of 375.85% and an average annual return of 8.11%. The result underscores a core feature of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical equities that maintain consistent cash distributions: over long periods, reinvested dividends can materially expand both share count and ending value.

BMY 20-Year Return Details

BMY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/08/2006 $10,000



05/08/2006 $47,608



05/07/2026 End date: 05/07/2026 Start price/share: $25.11 End price/share: $56.25 Starting shares: 398.25 Ending shares: 845.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.10 Total return: 375.85% Average annual return: 8.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $47,608.94

The above figures indicate that Bristol Myers Squibb produced a favorable two-decade outcome for a buy-and-hold investor who reinvested dividends. A gain from $10,000 to $47,608.94 is notable on its own, but the composition of that return matters just as much as the headline number.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Bristol Myers Squibb’s long-term return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $25.11 to $56.25 over the measurement period.

the stock rose from $25.11 to $56.25 over the measurement period. Dividend income: the company paid $33.10 per share in cumulative dividends over those 20 years, with the calculation assuming those payments were reinvested.

That reinvestment assumption is significant. The starting position of 398.25 shares grew to 845.96 shares by the end of the period. In other words, dividends did more than provide cash income; they steadily increased ownership. Over long periods, that added share count can have a substantial impact on ending wealth, especially when dividends are reinvested during periods of market weakness or valuation compression.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often the difference between a respectable long-term result and a materially stronger one. In Bristol Myers Squibb’s case, cumulative dividends exceeded the original annual payout base by a wide margin over time, and each reinvested payment purchased additional shares that could themselves generate future dividends.

The mechanics are straightforward:

Cash dividends are paid on shares owned.

Those dividends are used to buy additional shares.

The larger share base then generates more future dividend income.

Compounding builds gradually, then more visibly across longer holding periods.

The calculations above assume reinvestment at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That framework is useful for illustrating how total return differs from price return alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.52 per share, BMY has a current yield of approximately 4.48% using the ending share price of $56.25. Another way to view the income profile is through yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 entry price of $25.11 per share, the current annualized dividend of $2.52 implies a yield on cost of 10.04%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer earns at today’s market price, but it can be a useful lens for understanding how dividend growth and a long holding period may reshape the economics of an earlier purchase.

What This 20-Year BMY Return Shows

The Bristol Myers Squibb example highlights several broader points about long-term equity returns:

Total return is the key measure: price appreciation alone would understate the full investment outcome.

price appreciation alone would understate the full investment outcome. Dividends can be a major component of compounding: particularly over multi-decade periods.

particularly over multi-decade periods. Time can offset interim volatility: long holding periods allow business performance and capital allocation to matter more than short-term market swings.

long holding periods allow business performance and capital allocation to matter more than short-term market swings. Entry price still matters: yield on cost and eventual total return are shaped in part by the valuation paid at purchase.

For Bristol Myers Squibb, the past 20 years produced an outcome that a long-term shareholder would likely view positively. The more important analytical takeaway, however, is not the backward-looking gain by itself. It is the role that dividends, reinvestment, and patience played in turning a moderate starting investment into a meaningfully larger position over time.

“Be fearful when others are greedy; be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett