“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock has created value through both price performance and dividends. For Best Buy Inc (NYSE: BBY), that test has been unfavorable. A $10,000 investment made in May 2021, with dividends reinvested, would now be worth $5,817.07 as of 05/07/2026, illustrating how a high dividend yield does not by itself protect total return when the share price declines materially.

Best Buy 5-Year Return Summary

BBY 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/10/2021 $10,000



05/10/2021 $5,817



05/07/2026 End date: 05/07/2026 Start price/share: $125.79 End price/share: $58.54 Starting shares: 79.50 Ending shares: 99.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.82 Total return: -41.84% Average annual return: -10.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,817.07

The result is straightforward: over this five-year period, Best Buy delivered a negative total return despite continued dividend payments and dividend reinvestment. The stock price fell from $125.79 to $58.54, a decline large enough to outweigh the benefit of the income stream. Based on these inputs, the investment lost 41.84% in total, equivalent to an annualized return of -10.28%. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Outcome

Total return combines two elements: capital appreciation or depreciation, and cash distributions. In Best Buy’s case, the dividend component was meaningful but insufficient to offset the decline in the underlying share price. Over the period, dividends reinvested totaled $17.82 per share, increasing the share count from 79.50 to 99.35. That additional share accumulation helped cushion the drawdown, but it did not reverse it.

This is an important distinction in analyzing dividend stocks. A high or rising yield can improve income generation, but when the yield rises because the stock price has fallen, the headline income figure may reflect market concern rather than improving fundamentals. That dynamic often makes total return a more useful measure than yield alone.

Best Buy Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.84 per share, BBY has a current yield of approximately 6.56% based on the stated end price of $58.54. Measured against the original purchase price of $125.79, that same dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 5.22%.

Yield on cost can be informative as a record of how an income stream has evolved relative to the initial entry price. However, it should not be confused with current opportunity set analysis. For portfolio decisions made today, current yield, payout sustainability, earnings power, free cash flow generation, and valuation generally matter more than the historical purchase price paid years earlier.

Key Takeaways From This 5-Year BBY Investment

A $10,000 investment in Best Buy in May 2021 declined to $5,817.07 by 05/07/2026 with dividends reinvested.

The five-year total return was -41.84%.

The annualized return was -10.28%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count, but not enough to offset the stock’s price decline.

The current indicated yield of roughly 6.56% reflects both the dividend rate and the lower share price.

Why the 5-Year View Matters

A five-year window is long enough to move beyond short-term volatility and capture the combined effects of business performance, valuation change, and capital allocation. For retailers such as Best Buy, that period can also span meaningful shifts in consumer demand, replacement cycles in electronics, promotional intensity, and margin pressure. As a result, a multi-year total return review offers a more complete picture than price change over a few quarters.

For BBY, the central lesson from this period is clear: dividends provided support, but not protection. The stock’s five-year total return remained decisively negative because the contraction in market value outweighed the compounding benefit of reinvested payouts.

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer