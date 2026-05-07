“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period in Coterra Energy Inc demonstrates how long-term total return can compound when share-price appreciation is paired with dividend reinvestment. An investor who purchased Coterra Energy shares in May 2021 and held through May 2026 would have more than doubled the original capital, underscoring the practical difference between focusing on short-term price swings and evaluating a stock on a multi-year total-return basis.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) is an oil and gas producer, so its operating results and market valuation are naturally influenced by commodity prices, capital discipline, production trends, and shareholder distributions. That cyclical backdrop makes the five-year outcome particularly useful to study: strong returns in energy stocks often come not from a smooth path, but from staying invested through volatility while cash distributions continue to accumulate.

CTRA 5-Year Return Details

CTRA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/07/2021 $10,000



05/07/2021 $24,297



05/06/2026 End date: 05/06/2026 Start price/share: $17.39 End price/share: $32.56 Starting shares: 575.04 Ending shares: 746.18 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.62 Total return: 142.95% Average annual return: 19.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,297.81

The outcome is straightforward: a $10,000 investment grew to $24,297.81 over the period ending 05/06/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a cumulative total return of 142.95% and an annualized return of 19.43%. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The five-year gain came from two distinct sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $17.39 to $32.56 per share.

the stock rose from $17.39 to $32.56 per share. Cash dividends: investors received $6.62 per share over the holding period, and in this analysis those distributions were reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment assumption materially affects the ending value. The initial 575.04 shares grew to 746.18 shares by the end of the period, meaning part of the result came from owning more shares over time rather than only from a higher stock price. In dividend-paying equities, especially in cyclical sectors, this is a critical distinction. Total return often exceeds the simple price return because distributions continue to compound even when the stock is not moving in a straight line.

For this exercise, dividends are assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That approach reflects a standard DRIP-style methodology and helps isolate the full economic return of holding the stock over time.

Why Coterra Energy Is a Useful Long-Term Case Study

Coterra Energy is a large U.S. exploration and production company formed through the merger of Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy. Its asset base spans major domestic basins, with production exposure to natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. That mix matters because energy returns can be highly sensitive to shifts in commodity markets, and a diversified production portfolio can influence both cash flow stability and capital allocation.

The sector backdrop between 2021 and 2026 included elevated volatility in oil and gas markets, changing supply-demand balances, and an industry-wide emphasis on capital returns after years in which upstream producers were often rewarded more for production growth than for shareholder discipline. In that setting, companies able to generate free cash flow and return a meaningful portion of it through dividends or buybacks tended to stand out.

This helps explain why a buy-and-hold result in an energy stock should be interpreted carefully. The strong five-year return says more than simply “the shares went up.” It suggests that entry valuation, cash generation, and shareholder distributions aligned favorably over the period. It does not imply that future returns will follow the same path, but it does highlight how cyclically exposed businesses can still reward patience when bought at reasonable levels and held through a full market cycle.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share, CTRA has a current yield of approximately 2.70% using the ending share price of $32.56. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the $17.39 starting share price, the current $0.88 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 5.06%. That figure is relevant because it shows how an investor’s income stream can improve over time when a stock is purchased at a lower base price and continues paying dividends.

Yield on cost, however, should be used with some care. It is useful for measuring the income productivity of an original investment, but it does not replace current yield when evaluating whether the stock remains attractive today. Current portfolio decisions are still made against the stock’s present valuation, cash flow outlook, balance sheet strength, and expected future distributions.

Key Takeaways From the CTRA Example

Total return matters more than price return alone. Dividends made a meaningful contribution to the final outcome.

Dividends made a meaningful contribution to the final outcome. Reinvestment can materially increase ending value. The share count rose from 575.04 to 746.18 over the period.

The share count rose from 575.04 to 746.18 over the period. Energy stocks can reward patience, but returns are often cyclical. Strong long-term outcomes may include periods of significant volatility.

Strong long-term outcomes may include periods of significant volatility. Annualized return helps frame the result. A 142.95% cumulative gain is more informative when expressed as a 19.43% average annual return over five years.

The broader lesson is not simply that buy-and-hold works in every case. Rather, it is that time horizon changes the way investment results are judged. Day-to-day pricing can obscure what ultimately matters: underlying business performance, cash returned to shareholders, and the compounding effect of staying invested through noise.

Another investment principle worth keeping in view:

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator. This means that he should be able to justify every purchase he makes and each price he pays by impersonal, objective reasoning that satisfies him that he is getting more than his money’s worth for his purchase.” — Benjamin Graham