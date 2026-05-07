“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is long enough to test whether a stock has created value through both market performance and income. For Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), that question is especially relevant because the stock has often been evaluated as an income-oriented cyclical investment rather than a pure capital appreciation story. Looking at Ford’s 10-year total return since 2016 shows that dividends did much of the heavy lifting, while the share price itself finished below the starting level.

Ford 10-Year Return Summary

F 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/09/2016 $10,000



05/09/2016 $15,277



05/06/2026 End date: 05/06/2026 Start price/share: $13.32 End price/share: $12.17 Starting shares: 750.75 Ending shares: 1,254.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.96 Total return: 52.71% Average annual return: 4.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,277.13

On these assumptions, a $10,000 investment in Ford made on 05/09/2016 would have grown to $15,277.13 by 05/06/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 52.71% total return, or an average annual return of 4.33%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Ford’s 10-Year Total Return?

The key point is that Ford’s positive 10-year result came despite a lower ending share price. The stock started at $13.32 and ended at $12.17, so price appreciation did not drive the outcome. Instead, the return profile was primarily shaped by dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment.

That distinction matters. In a cyclical company such as Ford, long-term shareholder returns can diverge sharply from price-only performance. A flat or declining share price can still produce a positive total return if the dividend stream is meaningful and reinvested over time. That is exactly what happened here: the share count increased from 750.75 to 1,254.83 through dividend reinvestment, materially lifting the ending value of the position.

In brief: Ford’s stock price declined over the full period.

Dividends provided a substantial portion of shareholder return.

Reinvestment amplified results by increasing the investor’s share count over time.

Ford Dividends and Reinvestment

Over the 10-year span shown above, Ford paid $5.96 per share in dividends. For a stock with a modest or inconsistent price trajectory, that level of cash distribution can be central to the investment case. It also highlights why total return analysis is more informative than looking only at the chart of the share price.

Dividend reinvestment works by using each cash distribution to purchase additional shares, which then become eligible for future dividends themselves. Over long periods, that process can contribute meaningfully to compounded returns, particularly when the shares are acquired at relatively low valuations during weaker parts of a cycle.

In Ford’s case, reinvestment had a visible impact. The ending share count rose by more than 500 shares versus the initial purchase, which helped offset the stock’s lower market price at the end of the period.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.60 per share, F has a current yield of approximately 4.93% using the $12.17 end price in this analysis.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using Ford’s $0.60 annualized dividend and the original entry price of $13.32, the yield on cost is approximately 4.50%.

How to calculate yield on cost: Yield on cost = current annual dividend per share divided by original purchase price per share. For Ford in this example: $0.60 / $13.32 = about 4.50%.

That figure is sometimes confused with cumulative dividends received over the entire holding period. The two are not the same. Cumulative dividends show how much cash the position has produced historically, while yield on cost measures the income rate currently being generated relative to the original purchase price.

How Strong Was the Result?

A 4.33% annualized return over a decade is positive, but it is not especially strong for an equity investment exposed to economic cycles, capital intensity, and industry disruption. Ford operates in an industry shaped by heavy manufacturing costs, changing consumer demand, pricing pressure, and substantial investment requirements in product development, electrification, and technology. Those factors can support dividends in some periods and compress returns in others.

The broader lesson is that a long holding period does not automatically translate into outsized gains. Duration helps only when the underlying business generates durable cash flow and converts that into shareholder value through earnings growth, dividends, buybacks, or some combination of the three. In Ford’s case, the 2016-to-2026 period produced a respectable total return, but one that depended heavily on income rather than sustained upward revaluation of the stock.

For investors evaluating Ford today, the 10-year history underscores two practical points: first, total return matters more than price return alone; second, dividend-paying cyclical stocks can still deliver acceptable outcomes over long periods, but the path and composition of those returns may look very different from those of growth-oriented equities.

Another investment principle worth keeping in view:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis