“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

KMX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/26/2020 $10,000



05/26/2020 $7,306



05/23/2025 End date: 05/23/2025 Start price/share: $85.22 End price/share: $62.27 Starting shares: 117.34 Ending shares: 117.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -26.93% Average annual return: -6.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,306.49

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,306.49 today (as of 05/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -26.93% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I make no attempt to forecast the market; my efforts are devoted to finding undervalued securities.” — Warren Buffett