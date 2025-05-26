“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASD: MU) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

MU 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/26/2020 $10,000



05/26/2020 $20,860



05/23/2025 End date: 05/23/2025 Start price/share: $45.80 End price/share: $93.37 Starting shares: 218.34 Ending shares: 223.37 Dividends reinvested/share: $1.68 Total return: 108.56% Average annual return: 15.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,860.14

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $20,860.14 today (as of 05/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 108.56% (something to think about: how might MU shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Micron Technology Inc. paid investors a total of $1.68/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .46/share, we calculate that MU has a current yield of approximately 0.49%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .46 against the original $45.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.07%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle