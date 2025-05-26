“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

CNP 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/26/2020 $10,000



05/26/2020 $24,488



05/23/2025 End date: 05/23/2025 Start price/share: $17.49 End price/share: $37.57 Starting shares: 571.76 Ending shares: 651.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.67 Total return: 144.92% Average annual return: 19.64% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,488.11

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.64%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,488.11 today (as of 05/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 144.92% (something to think about: how might CNP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that CenterPoint Energy, Inc paid investors a total of $3.67/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .88/share, we calculate that CNP has a current yield of approximately 2.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .88 against the original $17.49/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 13.38%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger