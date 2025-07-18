The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

NUE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/18/2005 $10,000



07/18/2005 $100,271



07/17/2025 End date: 07/17/2025 Start price/share: $24.95 End price/share: $140.75 Starting shares: 400.80 Ending shares: 712.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.76 Total return: 903.14% Average annual return: 12.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $100,271.97

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $100,271.97 today (as of 07/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 903.14% (something to think about: how might NUE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Nucor Corp. paid investors a total of $33.76/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2/share, we calculate that NUE has a current yield of approximately 1.56%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $24.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.25%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros