“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Broadcom Inc (NASD: AVGO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|07/21/2015
|
|End date:
|07/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$13.45
|End price/share:
|$283.34
|Starting shares:
|743.49
|Ending shares:
|974.97
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$12.85
|Total return:
|2,662.47%
|Average annual return:
|39.36%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$276,300.31
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 39.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $276,300.31 today (as of 07/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,662.47% (something to think about: how might AVGO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Broadcom Inc paid investors a total of $12.85/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.36/share, we calculate that AVGO has a current yield of approximately 0.83%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.36 against the original $13.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.17%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“History provides a crucial insight regarding market crises: they are inevitable, painful and ultimately surmountable.” — Shelby Davis