“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Broadcom Inc (NASD: AVGO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

07/18/2025 End date: 07/18/2025 Start price/share: $13.45 End price/share: $283.34 Starting shares: 743.49 Ending shares: 974.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.85 Total return: 2,662.47% Average annual return: 39.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $276,300.31

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 39.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $276,300.31 today (as of 07/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,662.47% (something to think about: how might AVGO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Broadcom Inc paid investors a total of $12.85/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.36/share, we calculate that AVGO has a current yield of approximately 0.83%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.36 against the original $13.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.17%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“History provides a crucial insight regarding market crises: they are inevitable, painful and ultimately surmountable.” — Shelby Davis