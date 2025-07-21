The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

BSX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/21/2005 $10,000



07/21/2005 $36,734



07/18/2025 End date: 07/18/2025 Start price/share: $28.19 End price/share: $103.64 Starting shares: 354.74 Ending shares: 354.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 267.65% Average annual return: 6.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $36,734.24

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.72%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $36,734.24 today (as of 07/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 267.65% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman