“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|07/21/2005
|
|End date:
|07/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$28.19
|End price/share:
|$103.64
|Starting shares:
|354.74
|Ending shares:
|354.74
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|267.65%
|Average annual return:
|6.72%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$36,734.24
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.72%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $36,734.24 today (as of 07/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 267.65% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman