“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/26/2020
|
|End date:
|10/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$208.25
|End price/share:
|$222.73
|Starting shares:
|48.02
|Ending shares:
|49.05
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.82
|Total return:
|9.26%
|Average annual return:
|1.79%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,926.56
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,926.56 today (as of 10/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 9.26% (something to think about: how might DHR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Danaher Corp paid investors a total of $4.82/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.28/share, we calculate that DHR has a current yield of approximately 0.57%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.28 against the original $208.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.27%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken