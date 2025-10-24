“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

DHR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/26/2020 $10,000



10/26/2020 $10,926



10/23/2025 End date: 10/23/2025 Start price/share: $208.25 End price/share: $222.73 Starting shares: 48.02 Ending shares: 49.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.82 Total return: 9.26% Average annual return: 1.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,926.56

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,926.56 today (as of 10/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 9.26% (something to think about: how might DHR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Danaher Corp paid investors a total of $4.82/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.28/share, we calculate that DHR has a current yield of approximately 0.57%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.28 against the original $208.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.27%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken