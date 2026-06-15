“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

McKesson stock has delivered an unusually strong long-term total return, illustrating how compounding can reshape an investment outcome over a multi-decade holding period. A hypothetical $10,000 investment in McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) on June 15, 2006, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $195,776.09 by June 12, 2026, according to the figures shown below.

That result reflects more than simple share price appreciation. It combines capital gains, dividend income, and the incremental effect of reinvesting those dividends into additional shares over time. For long-horizon equity analysis, this distinction matters: total return often tells a more complete story than price return alone.

McKesson 20-Year Return Details

MCK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/15/2006 $10,000



06/15/2006 $195,776



06/12/2026 End date: 06/12/2026 Start price/share: $46.59 End price/share: $784.05 Starting shares: 214.64 Ending shares: 249.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.94 Total return: 1,857.72% Average annual return: 16.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $195,776.09

Over the full period, the investment produced a 1,857.72% total return and an annualized return of 16.03%. In practical terms, every $1 invested grew to roughly $19.58. That magnitude of compounding is the key takeaway: high long-term returns do not just add up, they compound on a progressively larger base.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove McKesson’s Long-Term Return?

McKesson operates in pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare services, areas where scale, logistics, customer relationships, and execution can create durable competitive advantages. Over long periods, companies in essential parts of the healthcare supply chain can benefit from persistent demand, even if margins remain thin. In McKesson’s case, the stock’s long-run performance suggests that operational resilience and capital allocation mattered more than headline dividend yield.

The return profile also underscores an important point about mature businesses: a low current yield does not imply a weak total return opportunity. Strong share price appreciation can dominate the outcome, while dividends provide an additional compounding layer when reinvested consistently.

The Role of Dividends in McKesson’s Total Return

Dividends were not the primary driver of McKesson’s 20-year performance, but they still contributed meaningfully. Over the period shown above, the company paid $26.94 per share in dividends, and the calculation assumes those cash distributions were reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

That reinvestment increased the share count from 214.64 shares to 249.69 shares. The additional shares then participated in subsequent price appreciation, which is the essence of dividend reinvestment: cash distributions become productive capital rather than idle cash.

Key Dividend Takeaways

Current annualized dividend rate: $3.28 per share

Indicated current yield: approximately 0.42%

Yield on original cost basis of $46.59 per share: approximately 0.90%

Yield on cost is a useful historical reference, though it should not be confused with current yield. Current yield measures income relative to today’s share price, while yield on cost measures that same dividend against the original purchase price. The latter can illustrate how dividend growth changes the income profile of a long-held position.

Why Total Return Matters More Than Headline Yield

For long-term stock analysis, total return is often the most useful performance measure because it captures the full economic result of ownership. It includes:

Share price appreciation

Cash dividends paid

The compounding effect of reinvested dividends

That framework is particularly relevant for stocks like McKesson, where the dividend yield is modest but long-term value creation has been substantial. A narrow focus on income alone would have missed much of the stock’s wealth-building potential over the period examined.

Bottom Line

McKesson stock turned a hypothetical $10,000 investment in 2006 into nearly $196,000 by mid-2026, assuming dividend reinvestment throughout the holding period. The result highlights the power of long-duration compounding, the importance of measuring total return rather than price change alone, and the way even a relatively modest dividend can enhance outcomes when reinvested consistently.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman