“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an equity investment than short-term price swings. In the case of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare-related properties, the long-run result was notably strong. A $10,000 investment in WELL shares made in mid-2016, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $41,723.67 by 06/12/2026.

That outcome highlights the combined effect of capital appreciation, recurring dividends, and dividend reinvestment over time. It also underscores an important point about REIT investing: for income-oriented real estate securities, total return often depends as much on disciplined reinvestment as on the share price itself.

Welltower 10-Year Return at a Glance

WELL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/15/2016 $10,000



06/15/2016 $41,723



06/12/2026 End date: 06/12/2026 Start price/share: $73.50 End price/share: $214.23 Starting shares: 136.05 Ending shares: 194.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.04 Total return: 317.40% Average annual return: 15.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,723.67

Measured on a total return basis, WELL delivered a 317.40% gain over the period, equivalent to an average annual return of 15.36%. Put differently, the original investment more than quadrupled over roughly a decade. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The investment outcome came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: WELL rose from $73.50 to $214.23 per share.

WELL rose from $73.50 to $214.23 per share. Reinvested dividends: over the period, the stock paid $29.04 per share in dividends, which were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price.

That reinvestment assumption mattered. Starting with 136.05 shares, the position grew to 194.84 shares by the end of the period. For dividend-paying REITs, this compounding effect can materially increase long-term returns, especially when distributions are steady and holding periods are measured in years rather than months.

Why Welltower’s Business Model Matters

Welltower is a healthcare REIT, with property exposure tied to segments such as senior housing, outpatient medical assets, and other healthcare-related real estate. That business mix gives the company characteristics that differ from many traditional commercial property owners. Demand drivers can be influenced by demographic trends, healthcare utilization, operator performance, and capital market conditions, rather than by office leasing or discretionary retail traffic alone.

Over long periods, REIT returns tend to reflect a combination of rental income, portfolio quality, balance sheet management, and access to capital. For Welltower, the market’s willingness to assign a much higher share price by 2026 suggests not only income generation but also a re-rating of the company’s underlying earnings power, asset base, or growth profile over time.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.96 per share, WELL has a current yield of approximately 1.38% using the ending share price of $214.23.

A related metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $73.50, Welltower’s current $2.96 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 4.03%.

This distinction is useful:

Current yield shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s price.

shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s price. Yield on cost shows how the income stream has developed relative to the original entry price.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can be a helpful way to evaluate how an income-producing investment has matured over time, although it should not replace current valuation analysis.

Key Takeaways From the 10-Year Holding Period

The Welltower example offers a concise illustration of how long-term total return in REITs is built:

Price appreciation can account for a large share of wealth creation.

Dividends add meaningfully to overall return, particularly when reinvested.

A decade-long horizon can absorb substantial market volatility that may look decisive in the short run.

For REITs, evaluating total return is generally more informative than focusing on headline yield alone.

One more piece of investment wisdom remains relevant in that context:

“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis