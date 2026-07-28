“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful framework for evaluating dividend-paying real estate investment trusts, particularly when total return depends on both income and share-price performance. In the case of Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), a $10,000 investment made on 07/28/2021 and held through 07/27/2026 produced a positive total return, even though the ending share price finished below the starting level. The result highlights a central feature of Realty Income: over multi-year periods, reinvested dividends can account for a substantial share of overall returns.

Realty Income 5-Year Return Details

O 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2021 $10,000



07/28/2021 $12,420



07/27/2026 End date: 07/27/2026 Start price/share: $68.15 End price/share: $65.50 Starting shares: 146.74 Ending shares: 189.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.43 Total return: 24.18% Average annual return: 4.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,420.14

Over the full period, the position grew from $10,000.00 to $12,420.14, for a cumulative total return of 24.18% and an annualized return of 4.43%. Those figures assume dividends were reinvested throughout the holding period. Without dividend income, the investment outcome would have looked materially different, because Realty Income’s share price declined from $68.15 to $65.50 over the same span.

That distinction matters. For many REITs, and especially for established net-lease REITs such as Realty Income, the dividend is not merely an incremental enhancement to return; it is often the main driver of return over time. Realty Income is widely associated with an income-oriented investment profile, and this five-year example illustrates why total return analysis is more informative than looking at price change alone.

What Drove the Return

The mechanics of the result are straightforward:

The initial $10,000 investment purchased 146.74 shares at $68.15 per share.

Over the next five years, the investment generated $15.43 per share in cash dividends.

Reinvesting those dividends increased the share count from 146.74 to 189.58 shares.

Even though the stock ended below the original purchase price, the larger share count lifted the ending value to $12,420.14.

This is a practical example of dividend compounding. Reinvestment converts periodic cash distributions into additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. The effect is especially visible over multi-year holding periods in slower-growing, income-focused securities.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Realty Income Is Often Evaluated on Total Return and Yield

Realty Income is structured as a REIT, which means dividend policy is central to the investment case. REITs are generally assessed using a combination of income metrics, valuation measures tied to cash flow, and balance-sheet considerations. In Realty Income’s case, investors often focus on dividend durability, occupancy trends, acquisition economics, access to capital, and the spread between property-level yields and financing costs.

The company is best known for its net-lease model, under which tenants typically bear many property-level operating costs such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance. That structure can support relatively predictable rental cash flows, but it also makes performance sensitive to tenant credit quality, lease duration, refinancing conditions, and the broader interest-rate environment.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.252 per share, O has a current yield of approximately 4.96% using the ending share price of $65.50. Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 07/28/2021 entry price of $68.15, the yield on cost works out to approximately 4.77%.

Yield on cost can be helpful in showing how an income stream relates to an original entry point, but it does not replace current yield when evaluating present opportunities. Current yield reflects the income available relative to the market price today, while yield on cost is primarily a record of how an earlier purchase has performed from an income perspective.

Key Takeaways From the 5-Year Holding Period

Realty Income produced a positive five-year total return despite a modest decline in share price.

Dividend reinvestment was the main contributor to ending value growth.

The share count increased materially over the period, from 146.74 to 189.58 shares.

For dividend REITs, price return alone can understate the economic result of holding the stock.

For long-horizon analysis, the larger point is that Realty Income’s investment profile is closely tied to compounding income. When evaluating the next five years, the central questions are likely to be less about short-term price fluctuations and more about dividend sustainability, capital costs, acquisition execution, and whether rental cash flow growth can continue to support attractive total returns.