“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. For Hartford Financial stock, that long-horizon view shows how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined to produce a strong total return. Looking at what happened to a hypothetical investment in Hartford Insurance Group Inc, now known more broadly through its Hartford Financial branding, provides a useful case study in long-term equity compounding.

Had you invested in shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) on 07/28/2016 and held the position through 07/27/2026, a $10,000 investment would have grown to $39,530.60, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 295.46% and an average annual return of 14.73%.

HIG 10-Year Return Details

HIG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2016 $10,000



07/28/2016 $39,530



07/27/2026 End date: 07/27/2026 Start price/share: $43.93 End price/share: $140.14 Starting shares: 227.63 Ending shares: 282.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.03 Total return: 295.46% Average annual return: 14.73% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,530.60

The result is notable not just because the ending value nearly quadrupled, but because it illustrates the mechanics of long-term total return. A substantial portion came from the rise in HIG’s share price, from $43.93 to $140.14. The rest came from cash distributions that, when reinvested, increased the investor’s share count from 227.63 to 282.19.

What Drove the Return?

For insurers such as Hartford, long-term shareholder returns generally reflect a combination of underwriting performance, investment income, capital management, and valuation changes. Over extended periods, property and casualty insurers can benefit from disciplined pricing, reserve management, and the ability to earn income on large investment portfolios funded by premiums. In a rising-rate environment, insurers may also benefit over time as portfolio cash flows are reinvested at higher yields, although the timing and magnitude depend on portfolio structure and market conditions.

That broader framework helps explain why total return analysis is more informative than looking at price alone. In HIG’s case, dividend reinvestment added meaningfully to the final outcome, even though the majority of the gain came from capital appreciation.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Over the 10-year period shown above, Hartford Insurance Group Inc paid $15.03 per share in dividends. Reinvesting those dividends increased the share count, which in turn allowed future dividends to be earned on a larger base of shares. That is the core of compounding in dividend-paying equities.

The calculations above assume all dividends were reinvested using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.40 per share, HIG has a current yield of approximately 1.71%. That figure reflects the dividend relative to the recent share price and is the standard way income investors compare yields across stocks at current market levels.

Another useful measure is yield on cost. This compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the original 2016 purchase price of $43.93 per share, the current $2.40 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of 3.89%.

Key Takeaways From HIG’s 10-Year Performance

For quick reference, the main conclusions from this Hartford Financial stock return analysis are:

A $10,000 investment in HIG on 07/28/2016 grew to $39,530.60 by 07/27/2026.

Total return was 295.46%, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The average annual return was 14.73%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 227.63 to 282.19 shares.

At a current annualized dividend of $2.40 per share, the stock’s current yield is about 1.71%, while yield on cost for the 2016 buyer is about 3.89%.

Viewed over a full decade, HIG demonstrates how a steady dividend payer can deliver strong compounded returns when share-price gains and reinvested distributions work together. That does not guarantee similar results in the next decade, but it does underscore why long-term performance analysis remains central to evaluating dividend-paying financial stocks.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Twenty years in this business convinces me that any normal person using the customary three percent of the brain can pick stocks just as well, if not better, than the average Wall Street expert.” — Peter Lynch