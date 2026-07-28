A long-term return analysis of Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) shows how a buy-and-hold investment in a large gold mining company can produce meaningful gains over time, while also illustrating the cyclical nature of commodity-linked equities. Looking back to mid-2006, a $10,000 investment in Newmont held for roughly 20 years, with dividends reinvested, grew to $26,547.17 by 07/27/2026.

That result translates to a total return of 165.69% and an average annual return of 5.00%. The outcome is respectable in absolute terms, but it also highlights an important distinction: owning a gold miner is not the same as owning gold itself. Equity returns depend not only on the gold price, but also on mine economics, operating costs, reserve replacement, capital allocation, and dividend policy.

Newmont 20-Year Return Details

NEM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2006 $10,000



07/28/2006 $26,547



07/27/2026 End date: 07/27/2026 Start price/share: $51.52 End price/share: $93.47 Starting shares: 194.10 Ending shares: 284.25 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.69 Total return: 165.69% Average annual return: 5.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,547.17

Using the figures above, the two-decade holding period turned $10,000 into $26,547.17 as of 07/27/2026. The analysis assumes dividend reinvestment, which is a critical component of long-run total return for a dividend-paying stock. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Newmont’s Long-Term Return?

Newmont is one of the largest gold producers in the public markets, and its long-term shareholder return has historically been shaped by three main variables:

Gold price exposure: Revenue and cash flow are highly sensitive to the realized price of gold, with additional though generally smaller exposure to other metals in the portfolio.

Revenue and cash flow are highly sensitive to the realized price of gold, with additional though generally smaller exposure to other metals in the portfolio. Operating execution: Production volume, ore grade, all-in sustaining costs, project development, and reserve replacement all influence profitability.

Production volume, ore grade, all-in sustaining costs, project development, and reserve replacement all influence profitability. Capital returns: Dividends and share count changes affect the portion of total return delivered directly to shareholders.

That combination can produce a return profile that differs sharply from the broader equity market. Gold miners may benefit during periods of rising bullion prices or inflation concerns, but they can also underperform when cost inflation erodes margins, project risk rises, or commodity prices weaken. A 20-year period is long enough to include multiple commodity cycles, making total-return analysis more informative than looking at a single entry point or a short-term price move.

The Role of Dividend Reinvestment

Over the past 20 years, Newmont paid $17.69 per share in dividends, and the return calculation above assumes those distributions were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That reinvestment increased the original share count from 194.10 shares to 284.25 shares.

In practical terms, dividend reinvestment contributed in two ways:

Higher share count: Reinvested cash distributions purchased additional shares over time.

Reinvested cash distributions purchased additional shares over time. Compounding effect: Those incremental shares then became eligible for future dividends and future price appreciation.

For cyclical businesses, this can matter more than it first appears. Reinvestment during periods of share-price weakness can improve long-term compounding, assuming the underlying business remains financially sound and continues paying dividends.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, NEM has a current yield of approximately 1.11% using the stated ending share price of $93.47.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 starting price of $51.52 per share, Newmont’s current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 2.15%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how income grows relative to an investor’s original basis, but it should not be confused with current yield. For new capital allocation decisions, current yield remains the more relevant measure because it reflects the income generated by a stock at today’s market price.

Key Takeaways From Newmont’s 20-Year Performance

Total return mattered more than price return alone: Dividends meaningfully improved the end result.

Dividends meaningfully improved the end result. The stock delivered positive long-term compounding: A $10,000 investment grew to more than $26,500.

A $10,000 investment grew to more than $26,500. Returns were moderate relative to the holding period: A 5.00% annualized return over 20 years reflects both the benefits and limits of commodity-equity exposure.

A 5.00% annualized return over 20 years reflects both the benefits and limits of commodity-equity exposure. Business fundamentals remain central: For a miner, long-run shareholder outcomes depend on both metal prices and company-specific execution.

For investors evaluating Newmont today, the historical record reinforces a straightforward point: in mining equities, time horizon alone does not determine the result. The quality of assets, cost discipline, balance-sheet management, and dividend durability all shape whether long-term ownership translates into attractive total returns.

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller