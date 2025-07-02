“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASD: STLD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.
|Start date:
|07/05/2005
|
|End date:
|07/01/2025
|Start price/share:
|$6.72
|End price/share:
|$130.16
|Starting shares:
|1,488.10
|Ending shares:
|2,299.73
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.66
|Total return:
|2,893.33%
|Average annual return:
|18.52%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$299,250.60
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $299,250.60 today (as of 07/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,893.33% (something to think about: how might STLD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Steel Dynamics Inc. paid investors a total of $14.66/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that STLD has a current yield of approximately 1.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $6.72/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 22.92%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes