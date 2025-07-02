The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASD: STLD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

07/01/2025 End date: 07/01/2025 Start price/share: $6.72 End price/share: $130.16 Starting shares: 1,488.10 Ending shares: 2,299.73 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.66 Total return: 2,893.33% Average annual return: 18.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $299,250.60

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $299,250.60 today (as of 07/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,893.33% (something to think about: how might STLD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Steel Dynamics Inc. paid investors a total of $14.66/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that STLD has a current yield of approximately 1.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $6.72/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 22.92%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes