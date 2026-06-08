“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. For Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB), a 20-year buy-and-hold investment illustrates how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment can combine to produce substantial total returns over time.

Albemarle is a specialty chemicals company whose business mix has included lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Over long periods, returns in a company like Albemarle can be shaped by several factors at once: commodity cycles, capital allocation, end-market demand, and the discipline of dividend reinvestment. Looking back at a full 20-year span helps put those forces into context.

Albemarle 20-Year Total Return

Assume an investor committed $10,000 to Albemarle on 06/08/2006 and reinvested all dividends received along the way. Based on the figures below, that position would have grown to $90,016.80 by 06/05/2026.

ALB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/08/2006 $10,000



06/08/2006 $90,016



06/05/2026 End date: 06/05/2026 Start price/share: $23.07 End price/share: $155.44 Starting shares: 433.46 Ending shares: 578.66 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.14 Total return: 799.47% Average annual return: 11.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $90,016.80

The result is straightforward: Albemarle delivered an 799.47% total return over the period, equivalent to an average annual return of 11.61%, assuming dividends were reinvested. In practical terms, every $10,000 invested at the start of the period became roughly $90,017 by the end.

That type of outcome underscores an important distinction in long-term stock analysis. Price appreciation matters, but total return is the more complete measure because it captures both capital gains and cash distributions. For dividend-paying stocks, ignoring reinvested dividends can materially understate what a shareholder actually earned over time.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Over the 20-year span, Albemarle paid $22.14 per share in cumulative dividends, and those payments were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares on the ex-dividend date at the closing price. That process increased the share count from 433.46 to 578.66 shares.

This is the core math of compounding: dividends buy more shares, and those additional shares can then generate their own dividends and participate in future price gains. The effect may appear gradual in the early years, but over extended holding periods it can become a meaningful contributor to total return.

In concise terms, dividend reinvestment improved the result in three ways:

It increased the investor’s share count over time.

It put cash distributions back to work automatically.

It allowed future returns to compound on a larger base of shares.

What Albemarle’s Yield Looks Like Today

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.62 per share, ALB has a current yield of approximately 1.04% based on the end price of $155.44 per share.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Based on a starting share price of $23.07, Albemarle’s current annualized dividend of $1.62 implies a yield on cost of 7.02% for an investor who bought at the beginning of the period and still holds those shares.

Yield on cost does not measure current valuation, and it should not be confused with the stock’s present yield available to a new buyer. What it does show is how a growing stream of dividends can become more meaningful relative to the original capital invested.

Key Takeaways From the 20-Year Holding Period

Albemarle turned a $10,000 investment into $90,016.80 over 20 years with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 799.47%, with an average annual return of 11.61%.

Cumulative dividends of $22.14 per share helped lift the ending share count from 433.46 to 578.66.

The current annualized dividend of $1.62 translates to an approximate 1.04% current yield and a 7.02% yield on original cost.

Why Long-Term Return Analysis Matters

A 20-year return study does not predict what Albemarle stock will do next, but it does show how patient ownership can play out when a company compounds value across market cycles. It also highlights why total return, dividend reinvestment, and starting valuation all matter when assessing the real economics of a long-term investment.

For cyclical businesses in particular, long holding periods can produce outcomes that look very different from the experience of investors focused only on a narrow entry point or a short stretch of price volatility. A broader time horizon captures the cumulative effect of dividends, multiple business cycles, and management execution.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to consider:

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch