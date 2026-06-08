“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year buy-and-hold investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) produced a positive total return, with dividend reinvestment accounting for a meaningful share of the outcome. That distinction matters for real estate investment trusts, where income is often a major component of shareholder returns. Looking back from June 2021 to June 2026, Kimco delivered moderate price appreciation, steady cash distributions, and a total return that exceeded the stock’s price gain alone.

KIM 5-Year Return Details

KIM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/08/2021 $10,000



06/08/2021 $13,708



06/05/2026 End date: 06/05/2026 Start price/share: $22.16 End price/share: $24.23 Starting shares: 451.26 Ending shares: 565.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.87 Total return: 37.06% Average annual return: 6.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,708.99

A $10,000 investment in Kimco Realty on 06/08/2021 would have grown to $13,708.99 by 06/05/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That represents a 37.06% total return, or 6.52% on an average annualized basis. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Kimco Realty’s 5-Year Return?

The result was not driven primarily by share-price appreciation. Kimco’s stock price rose from $22.16 to $24.23 over the holding period, a gain of roughly 9.3%. The stronger total return came from the combination of cash dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment, which increased the share count from 451.26 to 565.67.

That is a useful reminder when evaluating REIT performance. For many income-oriented real estate securities, total return can differ materially from price return because distributions represent a substantial portion of the investment case. In Kimco’s case, dividends reinvested totaled $4.87 per share over the period, making income a central contributor to the five-year outcome.

At a Glance

Price return alone was modest relative to total return.

Dividend reinvestment increased the number of shares owned by more than 25%.

The ending value reflects both cash distributions and compounding, not just the change in KIM’s market price.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters for REITs

Dividend reinvestment can materially alter long-term results, particularly in sectors where current income is structurally important. REITs generally distribute a large share of taxable income, which often makes dividend yield a more prominent component of expected return than it is for many non-REIT equities. Reinvesting those distributions can steadily expand share ownership during the holding period, allowing future dividends to be paid on a larger base.

In this example, the reinvestment assumption is what lifted the investment from a relatively limited price gain to a mid-single-digit annualized total return. For investors comparing income-producing equities, that distinction is essential: the quoted stock price tells only part of the story.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, KIM has a current yield of approximately 4.29% using the ending share price of $24.23. Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the initial share price of $22.16, the yield on cost is approximately 4.69%. That figure is distinct from current yield: current yield measures income against today’s market price, while yield on cost measures income against the original entry price. For long-term dividend holdings, yield on cost can help illustrate how a growing or sustained dividend stream changes the economics of the initial investment over time.

Yield Metrics Explained

Current yield: annualized dividend divided by current share price.

annualized dividend divided by current share price. Yield on cost: annualized dividend divided by the original purchase price.

annualized dividend divided by the original purchase price. Total return: price change plus dividends, including the effect of reinvestment if assumed.

Bottom Line

Kimco Realty’s five-year buy-and-hold outcome was respectable rather than exceptional, and the composition of that return is the key takeaway. The stock posted only moderate appreciation, but dividends and reinvestment materially improved the result. For REIT investors, that pattern is often more informative than the headline price chart alone.

“I make no attempt to forecast the market; my efforts are devoted to finding undervalued securities.” — Warren Buffett