“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an equity investment than short-term price movement. For Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), the decade-long buy-and-hold outcome highlights the combined effect of share-price appreciation, cash dividends, and dividend reinvestment on total return.

Looking back to June 2016, an investor who committed $10,000 to Kinder Morgan and reinvested dividends would have seen that position grow to $29,057.86 by June 5, 2026. That equates to a total return of 190.68% and an average annual return of 11.26%, based on the figures shown below.

Kinder Morgan 10-Year Return Details

KMI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/08/2016 $10,000



06/08/2016 $29,057



06/05/2026 End date: 06/05/2026 Start price/share: $18.12 End price/share: $31.68 Starting shares: 551.88 Ending shares: 917.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.67 Total return: 190.68% Average annual return: 11.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,057.86

On these assumptions, Kinder Morgan produced a solid long-term total return. The ending value reflects not only the rise in KMI shares from $18.12 to $31.68, but also the incremental shares accumulated through dividend reinvestment. That distinction matters: over multi-year holding periods, reinvested cash distributions can materially change the outcome.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividends Shaped the Return

Kinder Morgan is widely followed as an income-oriented energy infrastructure company, so dividends are central to the investment case. Over the 10-year period shown above, the company paid a cumulative $9.67 per share in dividends. In the return calculation, those distributions were reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

That reinvestment effect is visible in the share count. A $10,000 investment initially purchased 551.88 shares, but the ending share count rose to 917.54. In other words, a meaningful portion of the ending value came from owning more shares over time, not just from a higher stock price.

Key takeaways: Kinder Morgan turned $10,000 into $29,057.86 over roughly 10 years with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 190.68%, equivalent to an average annual return of 11.26%.

The share count increased from 551.88 to 917.54 through dividend reinvestment.

For dividend-paying stocks, total return often provides a more complete picture than price return alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.19 per share, KMI has a current yield of approximately 3.76%. Current yield measures the annual dividend relative to the current share price and is one of the standard ways income investors compare dividend-paying equities.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the June 2016 entry price of $18.12, the current $1.19 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of roughly 6.57%. That figure differs from current yield because it is anchored to the investor’s original cost basis rather than today’s market price.

What This 10-Year KMI Result Suggests

For a company such as Kinder Morgan, long-run returns tend to be driven by a combination of factors: the durability of cash flow from existing infrastructure assets, capital allocation discipline, balance sheet management, and the sustainability of the dividend. A 10-year review does not eliminate the need to evaluate future business conditions, but it does show how a patient holding period can allow operating performance and cash distributions to accumulate into a materially different result than short-term volatility might suggest.

The broader lesson is straightforward. When evaluating a dividend stock, it is often useful to separate three components of the outcome:

share-price appreciation,

cash income generated over the holding period, and

the compounding effect of reinvesting that income.

In Kinder Morgan’s case, all three contributed to the decade-long outcome shown here.

“Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing.” — Warren Buffett