A long holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. For NYSE: LEN, a 20-year investment in Lennar Corp beginning in July 2006 produced a positive total return, but the result was more modest than many investors might expect from a two-decade horizon. Including dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment grew to $25,504.66 by 07/20/2026, equal to a 155.02% cumulative return and a 4.79% annualized return.

LEN 20-Year Return Details

LEN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/21/2006 $10,000



07/21/2006 $25,504



07/20/2026 End date: 07/20/2026 Start price/share: $40.63 End price/share: $82.90 Starting shares: 246.12 Ending shares: 307.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.00 Total return: 155.02% Average annual return: 4.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,504.66

Those figures imply that Lennar more than doubled an investor’s capital over the full period, but did so with a return profile that was materially below what broad equity benchmarks have often delivered over long stretches. That distinction matters. A positive 20-year outcome is not the same as a strong one, particularly when the starting point was just before one of the most severe housing downturns in modern market history.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Lennar’s 20-Year Return?

Lennar’s total return over this period came from two sources: share price appreciation and dividends that were reinvested into additional shares. The stock price rose from $40.63 to $82.90, while cumulative dividends reinvested amounted to $13.00 per share. Reinvestment increased the share count from 246.12 shares to 307.63 shares, illustrating how even a moderate dividend stream can add meaningfully to long-term compounding.

For homebuilders, however, long-run returns are rarely smooth. Lennar operates in a cyclical industry that is highly sensitive to mortgage rates, employment conditions, household formation, land costs, and credit availability. A 20-year holding period beginning in 2006 captured the housing boom’s final phase, the subsequent collapse during the financial crisis, and later recovery cycles. That sequence helps explain why the annualized return appears relatively restrained despite the long timeframe.

Key Takeaways at a Glance

A $10,000 investment in LEN on 07/21/2006 grew to $25,504.66 by 07/20/2026.

Total return, assuming dividends were reinvested, was 155.02%.

The annualized return was 4.79%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 246.12 to 307.63 shares.

The result reflects both Lennar’s operating resilience and the cyclical volatility of the homebuilding sector.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that LEN has a current yield of approximately 2.41%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend against the original purchase price of $40.63 per share. On that basis, the yield on cost works out to 5.93%.

Yield on cost can be informative, but it should be interpreted carefully. It is most useful as a way to show how dividend growth can improve income generation relative to an original entry price. It is less useful as a measure of current opportunity, because new capital must be evaluated against today’s share price, current yield, and future cash-flow prospects rather than a historical purchase price.

Why the Start Date Matters

Long-term return studies can be heavily influenced by the starting valuation and the economic backdrop at the time of purchase. In Lennar’s case, a July 2006 starting point placed the investment near the end of a housing expansion. For a cyclical stock, beginning just before a downturn can depress annualized returns for many years, even if the business eventually recovers and the stock later reaches new highs.

This is an important feature of homebuilder investing more broadly. Cyclical companies can generate attractive returns across a full cycle, but the path depends heavily on entry point, balance-sheet strength, and the company’s ability to navigate changes in demand and financing conditions.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” — Robert Allen