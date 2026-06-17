“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

CRH plc delivered a strong long-term total return over the past decade, illustrating how share price appreciation and dividend reinvestment can combine to produce substantial compounding. For an investor who put $10,000 into shares of CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) on 06/17/2016 and reinvested dividends, that investment would have grown to $49,336.69 by 06/16/2026.

The central takeaway is straightforward: the CRH stock return over this period was driven primarily by a sharp increase in the share price, with reinvested dividends providing an additional lift by increasing the share count over time. That combination turned a solid operating business in the building materials sector into an exceptional 10-year compounding outcome.

CRH 10-Year Return Details

CRH 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/17/2016 $10,000



06/17/2016 $49,336



06/16/2026 End date: 06/16/2026 Start price/share: $29.03 End price/share: $112.84 Starting shares: 344.47 Ending shares: 437.07 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.19 Total return: 393.19% Average annual return: 17.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $49,336.69

The numbers show a decade-long investment result that was exceptional by any conventional long-term standard. A 17.30% annualized return compounded over 10 years transformed a $10,000 initial investment into $49,336.69 as of 06/16/2026. On a total return basis, that amounts to 393.19%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove CRH’s 10-Year Total Return?

Two components matter in any total return analysis: capital appreciation and income. In CRH’s case, most of the gain came from a substantial rise in the stock price, from $29.03 to $112.84 per share over the measurement period. Dividends then enhanced that return by funding the purchase of additional shares, raising the investor’s position from 344.47 shares to 437.07 shares.

That distinction is important. A stock can generate a strong total return even with a modest current dividend yield if the underlying business compounds value and the market ultimately reflects that improvement. For CRH, reinvested dividends did not drive the majority of the gain, but they still materially increased the final value of the investment.

In Brief

Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value after 10 years: $49,336.69

Total return: 393.19%

Annualized return: 17.30%

Ending share count increased through dividend reinvestment

The Role of Dividend Reinvestment

CRH paid a cumulative $11.19 per share in dividends across the 10-year period examined here. In this analysis, those dividends are assumed to have been reinvested on each ex-dividend date using the closing price, a standard approach in DRIP return calculations. Reinvestment matters because it adds shares along the way, and those additional shares then participate in future price appreciation and future dividend payments.

This is one reason total return often provides a more complete measure of investment performance than price return alone. Looking only at the stock chart would capture the rise in CRH’s share price, but it would miss the incremental compounding produced by cash distributions that were put back to work.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.56 per share, CRH currently yields approximately 1.38%. That is the forward-looking cash yield implied by the recent dividend rate relative to the current share price.

Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $29.03 per share, the current $1.56 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of 4.75%.

Yield on cost can be informative for illustrating dividend growth over time, but it should not be confused with the stock’s current market yield. For portfolio allocation decisions, the current yield and the company’s forward earnings and cash flow profile generally matter more than the historical purchase price.

Why the Long-Term Holding Period Matters

CRH operates in cyclical end markets tied to construction, infrastructure, and broader economic activity. Businesses in those sectors can experience meaningful swings in demand, margins, and investor sentiment. Over short periods, that cyclicality can dominate results. Over longer periods, however, operating execution, asset quality, capital allocation, and sustained cash generation tend to matter more.

That is the broader lesson from this 10-year CRH stock return example. A long holding period can allow compounding to work through periodic volatility, especially when dividends are reinvested and the business continues to build intrinsic value over time.

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott