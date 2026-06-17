A long-term investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASD: NTAP) delivered a solid result over the past 20 years, illustrating how compounding, dividend reinvestment, and patient ownership can shape total returns. Using a starting date of 06/19/2006 and an ending date of 06/16/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in NetApp grew to $64,197.82 with dividends reinvested.

That outcome translates to a total return of 542.38% and an average annual return of 9.74%. For a company that has operated through multiple technology cycles, the global financial crisis, and major shifts in enterprise data infrastructure, the result is a useful case study in how durable business models can create value over extended holding periods.

NetApp 20-Year Return at a Glance

NTAP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/19/2006 $10,000



06/19/2006 $64,197



06/16/2026 End date: 06/16/2026 Start price/share: $34.17 End price/share: $161.26 Starting shares: 292.65 Ending shares: 398.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.14 Total return: 542.38% Average annual return: 9.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $64,197.82

In simple terms, NetApp turned a five-figure investment into more than six times its original value over the holding period. The price appreciation was significant on its own, but the full result was also supported by reinvested dividends, which increased the share count from 292.65 to 398.35.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Long-Term Return?

NetApp’s 20-year return reflects three core components:

Share price appreciation: The stock price rose from $34.17 to $161.26.

The stock price rose from $34.17 to $161.26. Dividend income: Over the period, the company paid $19.14 per share in dividends.

Over the period, the company paid $19.14 per share in dividends. Dividend reinvestment: Reinvesting cash distributions added to the investor’s share count, increasing the value of the position over time.

This breakdown matters because total return can differ materially from price return alone. For dividend-paying technology stocks, especially over long periods, reinvestment can make a meaningful contribution to ending wealth even when the dividend yield is not especially high.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

An important feature of this analysis is the assumption that dividends were reinvested into additional NetApp shares at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That assumption mirrors the mechanics of a dividend reinvestment plan and helps capture the compounding effect that many long-term investors seek.

Over 20 years, the cumulative dividends of $19.14 per share did more than provide cash income. They also purchased additional shares, which then participated in future dividend payments and stock-price gains. That is why the ending share count rose by more than 100 shares from the original purchase.

NetApp’s Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share, NTAP has a current yield of approximately 1.29% using the ending share price shown above. For a long-term holder, another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 starting price of $34.17 per share, the current $2.08 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 3.78%. That figure does not mean the stock currently yields 3.78% in the market; rather, it shows how the income stream has grown relative to the investor’s original entry price.

What This 20-Year NetApp Investment Shows

This historical return profile highlights several broader points about long-duration equity ownership:

Time can offset volatility: A 20-year holding period spans multiple market dislocations and technology transitions.

A 20-year holding period spans multiple market dislocations and technology transitions. Total return is the key metric: Price gains alone understate the full impact of dividends and reinvestment.

Price gains alone understate the full impact of dividends and reinvestment. Income growth can improve the economics of a legacy position: Yield on cost may rise over time as dividends increase.

Yield on cost may rise over time as dividends increase. Business durability matters: Sustained returns over two decades generally require a company to adapt through changing industry conditions.

NetApp has long been associated with enterprise data storage and data management. Over time, that market has evolved from traditional on-premises storage toward hybrid and cloud-oriented architectures, making adaptability an important factor in long-term shareholder outcomes. A two-decade investment result like this suggests that, despite competitive pressures and periodic market resets, the company retained enough earnings power and capital-return capacity to reward patient shareholders.

Bottom Line

If you bought NetApp stock in 2006 and held it through mid-2026 with dividends reinvested, the answer is straightforward: the investment performed well. A $10,000 stake grew to $64,197.82, producing a 9.74% annualized return and underscoring the value of long-term compounding in a dividend-paying technology stock.

That does not tell investors what NetApp will do over the next 20 years, but it does provide a clear historical benchmark for evaluating the stock’s long-term wealth-creation record.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch