“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) delivered a negative 10-year total return over the period from 06/17/2016 through 06/16/2026, even after accounting for dividend reinvestment. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment declined to $5,448.61, representing a total return of -45.49% and an average annual return of -5.89%.

The result is notable because Conagra operates in the packaged foods sector, an area often associated with defensive cash flows and steady dividends. This case underscores an important distinction in equity analysis: dividend income can cushion weak price performance, but it does not automatically offset a large and prolonged decline in the underlying share price.

CAG 10-Year Return Details

CAG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/17/2016 $10,000



06/17/2016 $5,448



06/16/2026 End date: 06/16/2026 Start price/share: $36.47 End price/share: $13.56 Starting shares: 274.20 Ending shares: 402.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.16 Total return: -45.49% Average annual return: -5.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,448.61

As shown above, Conagra’s share-price decline dominated the return profile over the period. Even with dividends reinvested, the investment lost nearly half its value. That is the central takeaway from the 10-year total return calculation: income helped, but it was not enough to overcome the magnitude of the capital loss.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What the 10-Year Return Shows

A long holding period is often assumed to smooth out short-term volatility. In this case, however, the full-cycle outcome remained negative. The reason is straightforward: when the ending share price falls from $36.47 to $13.56, the burden on dividend income becomes unusually large. Reinvestment increased the share count from 274.20 to 402.02, but the lower terminal price sharply limited the value of those additional shares.

This is a useful reminder that total return has two components:

Capital appreciation or depreciation — the change in share price over time.

— the change in share price over time. Income return — dividends received, whether taken in cash or reinvested.

For Conagra over this period, the income component was meaningful, but the capital component was decisively negative.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment changes the economics of a long-term holding by purchasing additional shares on each distribution date. In a declining stock, that mechanism can increase the share count materially, as it did here. But reinvestment is not a cure for deteriorating equity value. If the business or valuation multiple weakens enough, the compounding effect of buying more shares may still leave the investor with a negative total return.

Over the 10 years examined, investors received $11.16 per share in reinvested dividends. That is substantial in absolute terms relative to the starting price, and it helps explain why the total return loss was less severe than the price decline alone. Still, the final portfolio value demonstrates that a high level of cumulative dividends does not guarantee a satisfactory long-term outcome.

Current Yield vs. Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.40 per share, CAG has a current yield of approximately 10.32% using the stated end price of $13.56. That is a simple current-yield calculation: annual dividend divided by current share price.

Another metric often discussed in long-term dividend analysis is yield on cost. This measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the same $1.40 annualized dividend and the original purchase price of $36.47, the yield on cost is approximately 3.84%.

That distinction matters. Current yield indicates what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, while yield on cost shows how the current dividend stream compares with the original entry price. The two numbers answer different questions and should not be used interchangeably.

Key Takeaways From Conagra’s 10-Year Performance

Total return was negative: $10,000 fell to $5,448.61 over 10 years with dividends reinvested.

$10,000 fell to $5,448.61 over 10 years with dividends reinvested. Annualized performance was weak: the average annual return was -5.89%.

the average annual return was -5.89%. Dividends provided support, not protection: reinvestment increased share count, but did not offset the drop in the stock price.

reinvestment increased share count, but did not offset the drop in the stock price. Yield metrics require context: current yield can rise sharply when a stock price falls, which may reflect stress rather than strength.

For investors evaluating Conagra Brands today, the historical record over this 10-year span highlights the need to separate a stock’s income appeal from its underlying total return profile. A high dividend yield can be an important feature, but long-term results ultimately depend on the interaction of payout sustainability, business performance, balance-sheet discipline, and valuation.