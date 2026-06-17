A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) produced a positive but modest total return, even with dividends reinvested. Using a starting investment date of 06/19/2006 and an ending date of 06/16/2026, the exercise shows how a long holding period in a medical technology stock can generate gains through a combination of share-price appreciation and dividend income, while also illustrating the limits of compounding when annualized returns remain low.

ZBH 20-Year Return Summary

ZBH 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/19/2006 $10,000



06/19/2006 $15,946



06/16/2026 End date: 06/16/2026 Start price/share: $63.20 End price/share: $89.33 Starting shares: 158.23 Ending shares: 178.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.86 Total return: 59.59% Average annual return: 2.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,946.34

Under these assumptions, a $10,000 investment in ZBH grew to $15,946.34 over the 20-year period, equivalent to a 59.59% cumulative total return and an annualized return of 2.36%. That is a gain, but not an especially strong one over such a long horizon. The result highlights a central reality of long-term equity investing: time alone does not guarantee high compounding. The rate of return matters at least as much as the length of the holding period.

These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the 20-Year Return

The return came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation from $63.20 to $89.33

Cash dividends that were reinvested into additional shares

Reinvestment increased the share count from 158.23 shares to 178.65 shares. Over long periods, this share accumulation can become a meaningful contributor to total return, particularly when a stock’s price performance is moderate. In ZBH’s case, reinvested dividends added incremental exposure, but they did not transform the outcome into a high-return compounding story.

Over the past 20 years, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc paid $12.86 per share in dividends. In this analysis, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

How to Interpret ZBH’s Buy-and-Hold Performance

A 2.36% annualized return over 20 years suggests that the stock delivered preservation and growth of capital, but at a pace that would likely have lagged broader equity benchmarks over much of the same period. That distinction matters because a positive nominal return can still represent a weak opportunity cost outcome if alternative investments compounded at meaningfully higher rates.

For buy-and-hold analysis, total return is generally the most useful measure. Price return alone would miss the contribution from dividends, while income metrics alone would not capture the role of valuation changes, business performance, and market sentiment. The combination gives a more complete picture of what long-term ownership actually produced.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.96 per share, ZBH has a current yield of approximately 1.07% using the cited share price. Another way to frame the income stream is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price of $63.20 per share. On that basis, the yield on cost is 1.69%.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how an income stream evolves over time, but it should not be confused with current yield. Current yield reflects what new capital would earn at today’s price, while yield on cost reflects the income generated relative to the original entry point.

Key Takeaways From This ZBH 20-Year Investment

Total return matters more than price change alone. Reinvested dividends increased ending shares and lifted the final value.

Reinvested dividends increased ending shares and lifted the final value. Long holding periods do not automatically produce strong compounding. ZBH generated a gain over 20 years, but the annualized return remained modest.

ZBH generated a gain over 20 years, but the annualized return remained modest. Dividend reinvestment helped, but did not dominate the result. The stock’s overall return profile was still largely constrained by subdued long-term appreciation.

The stock’s overall return profile was still largely constrained by subdued long-term appreciation. Income remained relatively limited. With a current annualized dividend of $0.96 per share, the stock’s yield profile remains low compared with higher-yielding equity income names.

For investors reviewing long-term healthcare and medical device holdings, ZBH offers a useful case study in the difference between a durable operating business and an outstanding long-term stock return. A company can remain relevant, profitable, and dividend-paying while still producing only moderate compounding for shareholders over an extended period.

“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss