“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period in Hubbell Inc. (NYSE: HUBB) produced a strong example of long-term equity compounding. Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 07/28/2021 and assuming dividends were reinvested, the position grew to $27,484.29 by 07/27/2026. That translates into a total return of 174.81% and an average annual return of 22.41%.

Those results highlight the two main drivers of long-run shareholder returns: capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment. In Hubbell’s case, the stock price advanced materially over the period, while cash dividends added incremental value through additional share accumulation.

HUBB Five-Year Return Details

HUBB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2021 $10,000



07/28/2021 $27,484



07/27/2026 End date: 07/27/2026 Start price/share: $195.88 End price/share: $497.96 Starting shares: 51.05 Ending shares: 55.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.08 Total return: 174.81% Average annual return: 22.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,484.29

In simple terms, every $10,000 invested in HUBB at the start of the period became roughly $27,484 after five years, assuming dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The return came from two distinct sources:

Share price appreciation: HUBB rose from $195.88 to $497.96 over the measurement period.

HUBB rose from $195.88 to $497.96 over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment: Cash distributions were used to buy additional shares, increasing the share count from 51.05 to 55.19.

That increase in share count may appear modest, but it is central to the compounding process. Reinvested dividends buy more shares, and those additional shares can in turn generate future dividends. Over long holding periods, that mechanism can materially affect total return, especially for companies with durable earnings and a consistent dividend policy.

Dividend Contribution and Yield on Cost

Hubbell paid a cumulative $24.08 per share in dividends across the five-year period used in this analysis. Because the calculation assumes automatic reinvestment at the closing price on each ex-dividend date, the total return shown above is a total return figure rather than a price-only return.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.68 per share, HUBB has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.14%, using the ending share price of $497.96. Measured against the original purchase price of $195.88, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 2.90%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new investor would earn at the current market price, but it is useful for showing how dividend growth can change the income profile of a successful long-term holding.

Why the Five-Year Lens Matters

Short-term market moves often obscure the economics of a business and the effect of disciplined reinvestment. A five-year window is long enough to capture more than one quarter or one macro cycle, while still being short enough to show how meaningful compounding can occur within a conventional investment horizon.

For industrial and electrical infrastructure companies such as Hubbell, long-term performance is often tied to sustained demand in utility, grid modernization, transmission and distribution, and non-residential electrical markets. Over time, the market tends to reward companies that can convert those end-market exposures into earnings growth, cash generation, and shareholder returns.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“Don’t wait for the perfect time, you will wait forever. Always take advantage of the time you’re given and make it perfect.” — Daymond John