“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than a short-term price chart. For Cisco Systems Inc (NASD: CSCO), the period beginning in July 2016 produced a strong total return, driven by both share-price appreciation and dividends reinvested along the way. Looking at Cisco’s 10-year return helps clarify how compounding works in a mature technology stock that also returns capital to shareholders.

Cisco 10-Year Return at a Glance

CSCO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2016 $10,000



07/28/2016 $50,527



07/27/2026 End date: 07/27/2026 Start price/share: $30.52 End price/share: $114.57 Starting shares: 327.65 Ending shares: 440.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.48 Total return: 405.08% Average annual return: 17.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,527.44

On these assumptions, a $10,000 investment in Cisco made on 07/28/2016 grew to $50,527.44 by 07/27/2026, with dividends reinvested. That translates to a 405.08% total return and an average annual return of 17.58%. For a large-cap company often associated with stability rather than high growth, that is a notable long-term result.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Cisco’s Total Return?

Cisco’s 10-year return came from two sources:

Capital appreciation: the share price rose from $30.52 to $114.57.

the share price rose from $30.52 to $114.57. Dividend compounding: a total of $14.48 per share in dividends was reinvested over the holding period, increasing the share count from 327.65 to 440.85.

This breakdown matters. Share-price gains often receive most of the attention, but reinvested dividends can materially improve long-term results by adding shares over time. Those additional shares then participate in future dividends and future price appreciation, creating a compounding effect that becomes more visible across a decade.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

In this example, Cisco paid meaningful cash distributions during the holding period, and the reinvestment assumption amplified the ending value. That is especially relevant for established companies that generate substantial free cash flow and return part of it to shareholders through dividends.

The mechanics are straightforward: when a dividend is paid, the cash is used to buy additional shares, typically at the market price used by the calculation method. Over time, that increases share ownership even if no new outside capital is added. In Cisco’s case, the ending share count rose by more than 100 shares versus the initial position, purely through reinvestment.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.68 per share, CSCO has a current yield of approximately 1.47%. That is the dividend rate measured against the recent market price.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $30.52 per share, Cisco’s current annualized dividend of $1.68 implies a yield on cost of 4.82%.

In concise terms:

Current yield = current annual dividend divided by current share price

= current annual dividend divided by current share price Yield on cost = current annual dividend divided by original purchase price

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer would earn today, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can enhance the income profile of a long-held position.

What the 10-Year Cisco Return Suggests

Cisco is a useful example of how long-term returns can come from a mix of business durability, shareholder distributions, and compounding rather than from speculative multiple expansion alone. Over time, mature technology companies can deliver strong outcomes when earnings, cash generation, and capital returns remain supportive.

The broader lesson is that total return analysis is more informative than looking only at the stock chart. For dividend-paying equities, the difference can be substantial. A position that appears to have appreciated sharply on price alone may have created even more value once reinvested distributions are included.

Another great investment quote to consider:

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator. This means that he should be able to justify every purchase he makes and each price he pays by impersonal, objective reasoning that satisfies him that he is getting more than his money’s worth for his purchase.” — Benjamin Graham