“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Garmin stock delivered a strong long-term result over the past decade. A $10,000 investment in Garmin Ltd (NYSE: GRMN) made on 06/27/2016, with dividends reinvested, grew to $76,656.76 by 06/25/2026. That equates to a total return of 666.43% and an average annual return of 22.59%.

Those figures illustrate a central point in long-horizon equity investing: total return is driven not only by share-price appreciation, but also by the contribution of dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment. In Garmin’s case, both factors mattered.

GRMN 10-Year Return Summary

GRMN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/27/2016 $10,000



06/27/2016 $76,656



06/25/2026 End date: 06/25/2026 Start price/share: $39.68 End price/share: $235.41 Starting shares: 252.02 Ending shares: 325.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.83 Total return: 666.43% Average annual return: 22.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $76,656.76

As the table shows, Garmin generated an unusually strong 10-year outcome. Share price appreciation accounted for most of the gain, while reinvested dividends increased the share count from 252.02 to 325.57 over the holding period. The calculations cited here were produced using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove The Garmin Total Return?

Garmin’s total return over this period can be separated into two components:

Capital appreciation: the stock rose from $39.68 to $235.41 per share.

the stock rose from $39.68 to $235.41 per share. Dividend income and reinvestment: the company paid a cumulative $25.83 per share in dividends over the period, and reinvestment increased the investor’s share count.

That distinction matters. A stock can post strong headline performance, but the quality of that return often depends on whether it came from a temporary valuation expansion, durable earnings growth, consistent cash generation, or some combination of the three. Dividend reinvestment adds another layer of compounding by putting each cash distribution back to work.

Dividend Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.20 per share, GRMN has a current yield of approximately 1.78% using the ending share price of $235.41.

It is also useful to look at yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 starting price of $39.68, Garmin’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 10.59%.

That metric does not indicate what a new buyer would earn at today’s valuation, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can materially improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Why The 10-Year View Matters

Looking at a 10-year holding period helps reduce the noise created by short-term market swings. For Garmin, the decade-long record captures more than one market environment, including shifts in interest rates, changes in consumer electronics demand, and periodic rotations between growth and value factors. A result this strong typically reflects more than market sentiment alone.

Garmin has long operated across several end markets, including fitness, outdoor, marine, aviation, and auto OEM technologies. That diversification has helped distinguish the business from the narrower view some investors once had of the company as primarily a personal navigation device manufacturer. Over time, the market’s understanding of the business mix can meaningfully affect valuation as well as return.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Garmin stock on 06/27/2016 grew to $76,656.76 by 06/25/2026 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 666.43%, equal to an average annual return of 22.59%.

Garmin paid $25.83 per share in cumulative dividends over the period.

Reinvestment increased the position from 252.02 shares to 325.57 shares.

At an annualized dividend rate of $4.20, the stock yielded about 1.78% at the ending price and roughly 10.59% on the original cost basis.

Strong long-term returns rarely come from price movement alone. In Garmin’s case, sustained appreciation combined with a meaningful stream of dividends to produce a compelling decade-long compounding result.

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin