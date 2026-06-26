“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE: FIX) produced an extraordinary outcome over the past two decades. Based on a 20-year holding period beginning on 06/26/2006 and ending on 06/25/2026, a $10,000 investment in FIX, assuming dividends were reinvested, grew to $1,825,480.64. That result highlights the power of compounding when a business delivers sustained operating growth over a long period.

The central takeaway is not simply that FIX appreciated sharply. It is that total return in a high-performing industrial stock can build through a combination of share-price appreciation, disciplined reinvestment, and time. For investors evaluating long-duration equity returns, Comfort Systems USA offers a striking case study in how patient ownership can amplify outcomes.

FIX 20-Year Return Details

FIX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/26/2006 $10,000



06/26/2006 $1,825,480



06/25/2026 End date: 06/25/2026 Start price/share: $13.68 End price/share: $2,017.57 Starting shares: 730.99 Ending shares: 905.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.13 Total return: 18,167.73% Average annual return: 29.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,825,480.64

Over that full 20-year period, FIX generated a total return of 18,167.73%, or an annualized return of 29.72%. Put differently, each dollar invested in Comfort Systems USA in mid-2006 compounded into roughly $182.55 by 06/25/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

The dominant driver of this result was capital appreciation. FIX rose from $13.68 per share to $2,017.57 per share over the measurement period, a gain that far exceeded the contribution from cash distributions alone. That distinction matters: while dividends supported compounding, the magnitude of the outcome was primarily tied to the company’s sustained business performance and the market’s revaluation of that performance over time.

Comfort Systems USA operates in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contracting and related building services, with exposure to commercial, industrial, and institutional construction as well as ongoing service and maintenance work. Businesses in this segment can benefit from long-term trends such as building-system complexity, energy efficiency upgrades, data-center construction, industrial investment, and recurring service demand. Over multi-year periods, companies that execute well in these markets can compound earnings meaningfully, which in turn can support exceptional shareholder returns.

The Role of Dividends and Reinvestment

Comfort Systems USA also returned capital through dividends. Over the 20-year span shown above, the total dividends reinvested amounted to $10.13 per share, increasing the original share count from 730.99 shares to 905.43 shares. That is a meaningful increase in ownership, even though dividends were not the primary source of return.

This illustrates an important point about total return analysis:

Price return measures the change in the stock price alone.

Total return captures both stock-price appreciation and dividends.

Dividend reinvestment adds shares over time, which can further accelerate compounding.

In FIX’s case, reinvestment enhanced the final result, but the extraordinary scale of the gain came from the stock’s long-run price appreciation.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share, FIX has a current dividend yield of approximately 0.16% using the end price shown above. That is a low current yield, which suggests the stock today is not primarily an income vehicle in the traditional high-yield sense.

Yield on cost tells a different story. Comparing the current annualized dividend of $3.20 to the original purchase price of $13.68 per share produces a yield on cost of about 23.39%. In practical terms, each original share bought in 2006 would now be generating annual dividend income equal to nearly a quarter of the original purchase price. That figure reflects how dividend growth and price appreciation can alter the economics of a long-held investment.

Key Takeaways From This 20-Year FIX Investment

A $10,000 investment in FIX in 2006 grew to $1,825,480.64 by 06/25/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The investment delivered an annualized return of 29.72% over 20 years.

Most of the return came from share-price appreciation rather than dividend income.

Dividend reinvestment still added value by increasing the share count from 730.99 to 905.43.

At a current annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share, the stock yields about 0.16% at the ending price, but the yield on original cost is far higher.

Long-horizon return analysis is useful because it shifts attention away from short-term volatility and toward the economics of business ownership. Comfort Systems USA’s 20-year performance demonstrates how rare but powerful compounding can be when a company combines durable demand, strong execution, and time.

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator. This means that he should be able to justify every purchase he makes and each price he pays by impersonal, objective reasoning that satisfies him that he is getting more than his money’s worth for his purchase.” — Benjamin Graham