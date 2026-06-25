“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than day-to-day price moves. Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) is a clear example. An investor who bought DECK shares in late June 2016 and simply held through June 24, 2026 would have seen a $10,000 investment grow to $118,071.52, reflecting a total return of 1,081.01% and an average annual return of 28.01%.

That result highlights the power of long-duration compounding in a business that delivered substantial shareholder value through capital appreciation rather than dividends. Deckers does not pay a dividend, so the full return in this period came from the stock price rising from $8.95 to $105.70 per share.

DECK 10-Year Return Details

DECK 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/27/2016 $10,000



06/27/2016 $118,071



06/24/2026 End date: 06/24/2026 Start price/share: $8.95 End price/share: $105.70 Starting shares: 1,117.32 Ending shares: 1,117.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,081.01% Average annual return: 28.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $118,071.52

What Drove the DECK Stock Return?

The magnitude of this DECK stock return reflects more than market momentum. Over time, outsized long-term winners typically combine several traits: brand strength, pricing power, margin discipline, and the ability to grow revenue without proportionately increasing capital intensity. In Deckers’ case, investors were ultimately rewarded for owning a company with a portfolio of consumer footwear brands and a business model that proved capable of scaling.

That matters because 10-year returns of this size rarely come from a single factor. A higher share price can be driven by stronger earnings, a richer valuation multiple, or both. In many successful long-duration investments, the biggest gains occur when operating performance improves steadily enough to support the stock through multiple market cycles.

A Simple Breakdown of the 10-Year Result

For quick reference, the return profile can be summarized as follows:

Initial investment: $10,000

Holding period: 06/27/2016 to 06/24/2026

Share price change: $8.95 to $105.70

Total return: 1,081.01%

Annualized return: 28.01%

Ending value: $118,071.52

Dividend contribution: none

Because no dividends were paid or reinvested, the math is straightforward: the gain came entirely from capital appreciation. That also means the investment outcome depended directly on the market assigning a much higher value to each share over the decade.

Why Long Holding Periods Matter

Short-term volatility often obscures the economics of a business. Over a decade, however, the underlying company tends to matter more than daily headlines. For investors reviewing DECK’s performance since 2016, the central lesson is not simply that the stock rose sharply. It is that a long holding period can allow operational execution and compounding to outweigh interim drawdowns, sentiment shifts, and broader market noise.

This is especially relevant for stocks that do not return capital through dividends. When a company retains earnings instead of distributing them, the investment case rests heavily on management’s ability to reinvest profitably and sustain growth. If that reinvestment works, the payoff can be substantial. If it does not, the absence of dividend income leaves shareholders more exposed to pure valuation risk.

As shown above, the 10-year investment result in DECK was exceptional. A $10,000 investment made in June 2016 grew to $118,071.52 by 06/24/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another principle is worth keeping in view:

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch