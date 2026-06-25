“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) produced a positive total return over the past two decades, with dividends playing a central role in the outcome. Using a dividend reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment made on 06/26/2006 would have grown to $30,260.46 as of 06/24/2026. That result illustrates an important point about Invesco stock total return: for asset managers and other mature financial businesses, shareholder returns often come from a combination of capital appreciation, cash distributions, and the compounding effect of reinvestment.

IVZ 20-Year Return at a Glance

IVZ 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/26/2006 $10,000



06/26/2006 $30,260



06/24/2026 End date: 06/24/2026 Start price/share: $17.20 End price/share: $25.97 Starting shares: 581.40 Ending shares: 1,164.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.51 Total return: 202.54% Average annual return: 5.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,260.46

The headline figure is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in IVZ grew to $30,260.46 over the period, equivalent to a cumulative return of 202.54% and an annualized return of 5.69%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Invesco’s result was not driven by share-price appreciation alone. The stock rose from $17.20 to $25.97 over the period, but the larger story is the contribution from cash dividends and reinvestment. Over the 20-year span examined here, the investment’s share count increased from 581.40 shares to 1,164.97 shares because dividends were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price.

That distinction matters. For dividend-paying stocks, long-run performance can diverge meaningfully from what the price chart alone suggests. Reinvestment adds shares when valuations are lower as well as when they are higher, which can materially improve ending value over extended holding periods.

Why Dividends Mattered So Much

Invesco has historically been a dividend-paying asset manager, and that income stream shaped the total return profile. The table above shows $15.51 per share in cumulative dividends reinvested over the period. Relative to the original purchase price of $17.20, that is a substantial amount of capital returned to shareholders over time.

This also helps explain why the ending share count roughly doubled even though the stock price did not. Reinvested distributions purchased additional shares across market cycles, allowing subsequent dividends to be paid on a larger base of holdings. That is the compounding mechanism that turns income into incremental long-term growth.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.86 per share, IVZ has a current yield of approximately 3.31% using the end price of $25.97. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original cost basis of $17.20 per share, a current annualized dividend of $0.86 implies a yield on cost of 5.00%.

What This Says About Invesco as a Long-Term Holding

Invesco is a global asset management firm, and long-term returns in that business are often shaped by a mix of market performance, net client flows, fee pressure, product mix, operating discipline, and capital allocation. Firms in the sector can benefit from rising asset values during strong markets, but they also remain exposed to cyclical drawdowns and structural shifts, including the industry-wide migration toward lower-fee passive products.

That context helps frame IVZ’s 20-year outcome. The investment generated a positive compounded return, but not an exceptionally high one relative to broad equity benchmarks over the same era. The exercise nevertheless shows how a steady dividend and reinvestment can produce meaningful wealth creation even when share-price appreciation is moderate.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Invesco in 2006 grew to $30,260.46 by 06/24/2026.

Total return was 202.54%, or 5.69% annualized.

Dividend reinvestment was a major contributor to the ending value.

The share count increased from 581.40 to 1,164.97 through reinvestment.

At an annualized dividend rate of $0.86, the stock’s indicated current yield was about 3.31% at the end price shown.

Yield on cost, based on the original $17.20 purchase price, works out to 5.00%.

One enduring lesson from this type of analysis is that long holding periods reveal more than simple price appreciation. They show how business durability, shareholder distributions, and disciplined reinvestment interact over time.

“In trading you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep money.” — Ray Dalio