“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful lens for evaluating whether a stock has rewarded patient capital through both price appreciation and dividends. For PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG), the results since mid-2021 show a strong recovery in shareholder value, with a $10,000 investment growing meaningfully over the period when dividends are assumed to be reinvested.

Based on the return data below, a $10,000 investment in PG&E on 06/25/2021 would have been worth $17,079.53 as of 06/24/2026. That equates to a total return of 70.77% and an average annual return of 11.30%. The gain was driven primarily by share-price appreciation, with a smaller contribution from dividends reinvested along the way.

PG&E 5-Year Return Details

PCG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/25/2021 $10,000



06/25/2021 $17,079



06/24/2026 End date: 06/24/2026 Start price/share: $10.17 End price/share: $17.12 Starting shares: 983.28 Ending shares: 997.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.24 Total return: 70.77% Average annual return: 11.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,079.53

In simple terms, the investment added $7,079.53 in value over the five-year period. That outcome reflects both the change in PG&E’s stock price and the incremental effect of reinvesting cash distributions into additional shares. The calculation assumes dividends were reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Most of the five-year return came from capital appreciation. PG&E shares rose from $10.17 to $17.12 over the measurement period, a substantial improvement from the starting level. The dividend contribution was comparatively modest, with $0.24 per share reinvested over the full period, but it still increased the ending share count from 983.28 to 997.46.

This distinction matters because it helps frame the nature of the investment result. In a high-yield stock, reinvested dividends can account for a large share of total return. In PG&E’s case, the return profile over this period was more heavily tied to equity re-rating and operating recovery than to income generation.

PG&E Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.20 per share, PCG has a current yield of approximately 1.17%. Yield, however, can be viewed in two different ways:

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Using the original purchase price of $10.17 per share, the yield on cost works out to roughly 1.97%, not 11.50%. That figure is lower than the current headline return might suggest, and it underscores that PG&E’s five-year result was driven far more by price appreciation than by dividend income.

How to Read This 5-Year Performance

A five-year total return figure is useful, but it should be interpreted in context. For PG&E, the period began at a relatively depressed share price, which can magnify the effect of a subsequent recovery. As a result, historical returns can say as much about the valuation starting point as they do about the company’s ongoing earnings power.

For utility stocks in particular, long-term performance often depends on a combination of factors:

Allowed returns and regulatory outcomes

Capital spending requirements and grid investment plans

Balance sheet strength and financing costs

Dividend policy and free cash flow coverage

Operational risk, including weather and wildfire exposure

Those variables can materially influence whether a past recovery translates into durable future returns. That is especially relevant for PG&E, whose equity story has been shaped not only by standard utility-sector fundamentals, but also by California’s regulatory environment and the company’s wildfire-related risk profile.

Bottom Line

A $10,000 investment in PG&E made on 06/25/2021 would have grown to $17,079.53 by 06/24/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That represents a 70.77% total return and an 11.30% average annual return over five years. The result was solid, but it was driven mainly by share-price gains rather than dividend income.

“It’s not always easy to do what’s not popular, but that’s where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized.” — John Neff