“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

AMD 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/03/2020 $10,000



09/03/2020 $19,662



09/02/2025 End date: 09/02/2025 Start price/share: $82.54 End price/share: $162.32 Starting shares: 121.15 Ending shares: 121.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 96.66% Average annual return: 14.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,662.92

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,662.92 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 96.66% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham