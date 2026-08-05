“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is often used to test whether a stock can deliver durable returns through both market optimism and business normalization. For Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), that test has been difficult. A $10,000 investment made on 08/05/2021 would be worth $7,354.67 as of 08/04/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That equates to a total return of -26.46% and an average annual return of -5.96%. The result is notable because Pfizer remained a significant dividend payer over the period, yet the decline in the share price more than offset the benefit of reinvested distributions.

PFE 5-Year Return Details

PFE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/05/2021 $10,000



08/05/2021 $7,354



08/04/2026 End date: 08/04/2026 Start price/share: $45.06 End price/share: $25.41 Starting shares: 221.93 Ending shares: 289.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.32 Total return: -26.46% Average annual return: -5.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,354.67

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Pfizer’s Negative 5-Year Return?

The core story is straightforward: Pfizer generated substantial cash distributions during the period, but the stock’s valuation and earnings outlook reset lower after a pandemic-era surge. In 2021, investor expectations still reflected unusually strong demand for COVID-19 products. As that demand normalized, revenue and earnings expectations also came down, putting sustained pressure on the share price.

This is an important distinction in total return analysis. A stock can maintain a meaningful dividend and still deliver a negative overall result if capital losses are large enough. That is what happened here. The move from $45.06 per share to $25.41 represented a steep decline in market value, and dividend reinvestment only partially offset it.

How Much Did Dividends Matter?

Dividends played a meaningful role in limiting the drawdown. Over the five-year holding period, Pfizer paid a total of $8.32 per share in dividends, and those distributions were assumed to be reinvested. That increased the share count from 221.93 shares to 289.42 shares.

In other words, reinvestment added to ownership even while the stock price was falling. This is one reason income-oriented stocks can behave differently from non-dividend payers over long periods. Still, the Pfizer example shows that reinvested dividends are a support mechanism, not a guarantee of positive returns.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in PFE on 08/05/2021 grew to 289.42 shares through dividend reinvestment.

Despite that higher share count, the ending value fell to $7,354.67 because the stock price declined materially.

Total return, not price return alone, gives the more complete picture for dividend stocks.

High yield can coincide with weak trailing performance when the market is discounting lower future earnings.

Pfizer’s Current Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.72 per share, PFE has a current yield of approximately 6.77% using the ending share price of $25.41.

Yield on cost tells a different story. It compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 08/05/2021 entry price of $45.06, the current $1.72 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.82%.

The distinction matters. Current yield measures what a new buyer would receive at today’s price. Yield on cost measures the income stream relative to the original purchase price. They answer different questions and should not be used interchangeably.

What the 5-Year Pfizer Return Illustrates

Pfizer’s five-year return underscores a broader principle in equity analysis: strong dividend income does not eliminate valuation risk, earnings-cycle risk, or the impact of changing market expectations. When a stock begins from an elevated earnings base or a period of exceptional demand, future returns can be constrained even if the business remains profitable and continues paying dividends.

For long-term holders, the main lesson is that entry point, earnings durability, and the source of recent growth all matter. In Pfizer’s case, the period began when pandemic-related revenue was still influencing sentiment and ended after that temporary earnings tailwind had faded.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham