“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) delivered an exceptional 10-year return for investors who bought shares in August 2016 and held through August 2026. The period illustrates how long-term compounding in a high-quality business can overwhelm short-term market noise, particularly when a company combines durable economics with sustained earnings growth.

That long-horizon perspective matters. Short-term stock moves are often driven by sentiment, interest rates, or broad market volatility. Over a decade, however, the dominant drivers tend to be business fundamentals: revenue growth, margins, capital allocation, competitive positioning, and the valuation investors are willing to assign to those results. In FICO’s case, the return profile reflects a business that the market increasingly valued for its strong franchise and recurring economics.

FICO 10-Year Return at a Glance

FICO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/05/2016 $10,000



08/05/2016 $81,128



08/04/2026 End date: 08/04/2026 Start price/share: $129.10 End price/share: $1,046.99 Starting shares: 77.46 Ending shares: 77.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.06 Total return: 711.38% Average annual return: 23.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $81,128.84

Using the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Fair Isaac made on 08/05/2016 grew to $81,128.84 by 08/04/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 711.38% total return and a 23.28% annualized return. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The result was driven overwhelmingly by capital appreciation rather than income. Fair Isaac paid only $0.06 per share in total dividends over the full holding period, and the share count increased only modestly from 77.46 to 77.50 through dividend reinvestment. In practical terms, the investment outcome depended far more on the stock’s rising price than on cash distributions.

That distinction matters because FICO has historically been a business valued primarily for its operating model rather than for dividend income. The company is widely known for credit scoring and analytics software, with economics that can benefit from embedded market position, recurring or repeat usage, and high switching costs in parts of its franchise. When those characteristics are paired with durable demand and disciplined capital allocation, long holding periods can produce outsized compounding.

Why a 10-Year View Matters

A decade-long holding period smooths out many of the factors that dominate shorter intervals:

Market corrections: Sharp drawdowns can be painful in the moment, but they often matter less if the underlying business continues to compound.

Sharp drawdowns can be painful in the moment, but they often matter less if the underlying business continues to compound. Valuation swings: Multiples expand and contract over time, yet sustained earnings growth can still drive strong long-term returns.

Multiples expand and contract over time, yet sustained earnings growth can still drive strong long-term returns. Income versus appreciation: Some stocks generate return mainly through dividends; FICO’s 2016-2026 result came primarily from price appreciation.

Some stocks generate return mainly through dividends; FICO’s 2016-2026 result came primarily from price appreciation. Business quality: Over long periods, companies with durable competitive advantages tend to separate themselves from the broader market.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.08 per share, FICO has a current yield that rounds to approximately 0.00%. Measured against the original purchase price of $129.10 per share, the yield on cost also rounds to approximately 0.00%.

In other words, FICO has not been a yield story. For shareholders, the investment case over this period rested on the company’s ability to grow value per share, not on generating meaningful current income. That makes the stock fundamentally different from traditional dividend-focused holdings, even though dividend reinvestment is included in the total return calculation.

Key Takeaways

For investors reviewing Fair Isaac’s long-term performance, the main conclusions are straightforward:

A $10,000 investment in FICO in August 2016 grew to more than $81,000 by August 2026.

The 10-year annualized return was 23.28%, an exceptional compounding rate over a full market cycle.

Nearly all of the return came from share price appreciation, not dividend income.

The outcome underscores how a strong business held over a long horizon can produce results that far exceed what short-term market analysis might suggest.

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana