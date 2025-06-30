“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|06/30/2015
|
|End date:
|06/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$19.03
|End price/share:
|$36.37
|Starting shares:
|525.49
|Ending shares:
|743.77
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.97
|Total return:
|170.51%
|Average annual return:
|10.46%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$27,042.72
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,042.72 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 170.51% (something to think about: how might CNP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that CenterPoint Energy, Inc paid investors a total of $8.97/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .88/share, we calculate that CNP has a current yield of approximately 2.42%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .88 against the original $19.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.72%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger