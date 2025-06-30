The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

06/27/2025 End date: 06/27/2025 Start price/share: $19.03 End price/share: $36.37 Starting shares: 525.49 Ending shares: 743.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.97 Total return: 170.51% Average annual return: 10.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,042.72

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,042.72 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 170.51% (something to think about: how might CNP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that CenterPoint Energy, Inc paid investors a total of $8.97/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .88/share, we calculate that CNP has a current yield of approximately 2.42%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .88 against the original $19.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.72%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger