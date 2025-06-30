“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASD: PFG) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|06/30/2020
|
|End date:
|06/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$41.54
|End price/share:
|$79.19
|Starting shares:
|240.73
|Ending shares:
|289.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.08
|Total return:
|129.61%
|Average annual return:
|18.11%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$22,963.46
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $22,963.46 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 129.61% (something to think about: how might PFG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Principal Financial Group Inc paid investors a total of $13.08/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.04/share, we calculate that PFG has a current yield of approximately 3.84%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.04 against the original $41.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.24%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Don’t wait for the perfect time, you will wait forever. Always take advantage of the time you’re given and make it perfect.” — Daymond John