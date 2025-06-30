One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ALGN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/30/2015 $10,000



06/30/2015 $30,074



06/27/2025 End date: 06/27/2025 Start price/share: $62.71 End price/share: $188.52 Starting shares: 159.46 Ending shares: 159.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 200.62% Average annual return: 11.64% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,074.49

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.64%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,074.49 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 200.62% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham