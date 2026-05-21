“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than any short-term move in the share price. For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD), the long-term record since 2006 shows how compounding from both capital appreciation and reinvested dividends can produce substantial total returns over time.

From May 22, 2006 through May 20, 2026, a $10,000 investment in APD grew to $79,393.28 assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 693.84% and an average annual return of 10.91%. The result is notable not simply because the ending value is materially higher, but because it demonstrates the cumulative effect of owning a large industrial gas business through multiple economic cycles.

APD 20-Year Return at a Glance

APD 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/22/2006 $10,000



05/22/2006 $79,393



05/20/2026 End date: 05/20/2026 Start price/share: $58.83 End price/share: $289.19 Starting shares: 169.98 Ending shares: 274.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $76.42 Total return: 693.84% Average annual return: 10.91% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $79,393.28

These figures indicate that APD rewarded patient shareholders over the full period. Share price appreciation was important, but it was only part of the outcome. The investment also benefited from steadily accumulating additional shares through dividend reinvestment, with the share count rising from 169.98 to 274.50. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 20-Year Return?

Air Products is one of the major global industrial gas companies, serving end markets that include manufacturing, electronics, energy, chemicals, and healthcare-related applications. Industrial gas businesses often benefit from long-lived customer relationships, high reliability requirements, and infrastructure that can be difficult and costly to replicate. Those characteristics can support resilient cash generation over time, even though earnings remain exposed to industrial demand, energy costs, project execution, and capital allocation decisions.

Over a long horizon, APD’s return profile reflects three reinforcing elements:

Underlying business durability. Demand for atmospheric gases, hydrogen, and related services is embedded in a wide range of industrial processes.

Demand for atmospheric gases, hydrogen, and related services is embedded in a wide range of industrial processes. Dividend growth and reinvestment. Cash distributions contributed directly to total return and, when reinvested, increased future income-producing share ownership.

Cash distributions contributed directly to total return and, when reinvested, increased future income-producing share ownership. Time. Two decades allowed compounding to work through expansions, recessions, inflationary periods, and shifts in market valuation.

How Important Were Dividends?

Dividends were a meaningful contributor to APD’s long-term performance. Over the period shown above, Air Products paid a cumulative $76.42 per share in dividends. In a dividend reinvestment framework, those payments purchased additional shares, which then generated their own dividends in subsequent periods.

That mechanism is central to total return analysis. Looking only at the stock’s price move from $58.83 to $289.19 understates what a shareholder actually earned if distributions were reinvested. The increase in share count from 169.98 to 274.50 shows the impact clearly: more shares at the end of the period meant a larger claim on both the company’s market value and its future dividend stream.

In Brief: Why Reinvested Dividends Matter

They convert cash payouts into additional ownership.

They compound returns without requiring new capital contributions.

They can materially widen the gap between price return and total return over long periods.

For the calculations above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional APD shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $7.24 per share, APD has a current yield of approximately 2.50% using the ending share price shown above. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 2006 entry price of $58.83 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 4.25%. That does not mean the stock yields 4.25% to a new buyer today; rather, it shows how the income stream has grown relative to the original capital committed nearly two decades earlier.

Yield vs. Yield on Cost

Current yield: Annual dividend divided by the current share price.

Yield on cost: Annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Both measures are useful, but they answer different questions. Current yield helps evaluate the stock at today’s valuation. Yield on cost helps illustrate how dividend growth has affected the economics of a long-held position.

What the 20-Year APD Record Suggests

The primary lesson from APD’s 20-year performance is that high-quality industrial companies can create substantial shareholder value without requiring extraordinary short-term growth. A combination of defensible operations, disciplined reinvestment, and recurring dividends can be enough to produce attractive long-run outcomes.

At the same time, the result should not be reduced to a simple rule that any long holding period guarantees success. Entry valuation, business quality, balance-sheet discipline, capital intensity, and management execution all shape long-term returns. APD’s record since 2006 is strong, but the more durable insight is the power of owning a business capable of compounding across cycles.

One more piece of investment wisdom is worth keeping in mind:

“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham