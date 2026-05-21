“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) produced a positive total return, but the result depended heavily on dividends rather than share-price appreciation. From May 23, 2016 through May 20, 2026, a $10,000 investment in LYB grew to $15,189.52 with dividends reinvested, equal to a total return of 51.88% and an average annual return of 4.27%.

That distinction matters. Over the period examined, LYB’s share price declined from $80.10 to $71.30, yet reinvested dividends lifted the overall outcome into solidly positive territory. For income-oriented equity investors, this is a useful example of how total return can diverge meaningfully from price return over a full market cycle.

LYB 10-Year Return Details

LYB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/23/2016 $10,000



05/23/2016 $15,189



05/20/2026 End date: 05/20/2026 Start price/share: $80.10 End price/share: $71.30 Starting shares: 124.84 Ending shares: 213.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $46.31 Total return: 51.88% Average annual return: 4.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,189.52

The result is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in LYB made 10 years ago would be worth $15,189.52 as of 05/20/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. On that basis, the investment generated a 51.88% total return. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The key driver was income. LYB paid $46.31 per share in dividends over the period studied, and reinvesting those cash distributions increased the share count from 124.84 to 213.02. That is a material expansion in ownership despite a lower ending share price than the initial purchase price.

In other words, the investment case over this period was less about multiple expansion or capital gains and more about cash returned to shareholders. This is often the defining feature of mature cyclical companies: returns can be supported by dividends and share repurchases even when the stock price path is uneven.

Quick Takeaways

Price return alone was negative, with LYB shares falling from $80.10 to $71.30.

Total return remained positive because dividends added meaningful value over time.

Reinvestment had a compounding effect, lifting the share count by more than 70% over the holding period.

The annualized return of 4.27% suggests a respectable, but not exceptional, long-term result.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.76 per share, LYB has a current yield of approximately 3.87% using the $71.30 ending share price. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original entry price of $80.10, LYB’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 4.83%. That figure helps illustrate how a long holding period can improve the income profile of a dividend-paying stock even when capital appreciation is limited.

Why Total Return Matters More Than Price Alone

For dividend stocks, headline share-price performance can understate the economic outcome. Total return captures both market value changes and the cash distributed along the way. In LYB’s case, looking only at the stock price would suggest a disappointing decade. Looking at total return shows a more balanced picture: income substantially offset price weakness.

This is especially relevant for companies in commodity-linked and industrial value chains, where earnings and valuation multiples can fluctuate with feedstock costs, global demand, and the broader manufacturing cycle. Over long periods, dividend policy and capital allocation discipline can play an outsized role in shareholder returns.

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt