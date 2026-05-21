“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long holding period can transform the way a stock investment is evaluated. Rather than focusing on short-term price volatility, a 10-year total return analysis emphasizes business durability, dividend policy, and the compounding effect of reinvestment. That framework is particularly useful in reviewing the performance of Cintas Corporation (NASD: CTAS), whose shares delivered an unusually strong decade-long result.

Using a starting date of 05/23/2016 and an ending date of 05/20/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Cintas stock grew to $82,560.06 with dividends reinvested. The result highlights how a combination of share-price appreciation and steady dividend compounding can materially increase long-term returns, even when the starting dividend yield is modest.

CTAS 10-Year Return Details

CTAS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/23/2016 $10,000



05/23/2016 $82,560



05/20/2026 End date: 05/20/2026 Start price/share: $23.08 End price/share: $171.36 Starting shares: 433.28 Ending shares: 481.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.95 Total return: 725.34% Average annual return: 23.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $82,560.06

The numbers imply that Cintas produced both substantial capital appreciation and a useful incremental contribution from dividends. A gain from $10,000 to $82,560.06 over roughly a decade corresponds to a total return of 725.34% and an average annual return of 23.51%, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the holding period. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove The 10-Year Return?

The largest contributor was the rise in the share price, which increased from $23.08 to $171.36 over the period. That kind of move generally reflects a combination of earnings growth, resilient demand, and a higher market valuation assigned to a business with durable operating characteristics.

Dividends were a secondary but still meaningful source of return. Over the period, Cintas paid $9.95 per share in dividends, and reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 433.28 to 481.64. That means the investor ended the period owning more shares than at the start, which in turn amplified the benefit of the higher stock price.

In simple terms: Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $82,560.06

Total return: 725.34%

Annualized return: 23.51%

Ending share count after dividend reinvestment: 481.64

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is especially powerful over long periods because it adds new shares without requiring additional outside capital. In this case, each cash distribution was assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. Over time, that process increased ownership in the company and modestly lifted the ending portfolio value relative to a price-return-only approach.

This is an important distinction when evaluating dividend stocks. A company does not need a high headline yield to generate strong income-related compounding. If dividends are consistently paid and the underlying business continues to grow, reinvestment can enhance long-run total return even when current yield remains relatively low.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.8 per share, CTAS has a current yield of approximately 1.05% using the ending share price of $171.36. That is a relatively modest current income stream for a new buyer, but it looks different when measured against the original purchase price.

Using the 2016 entry price of $23.08 per share, the current annualized dividend translates into a yield on cost of 4.55%. Yield on cost does not determine present valuation, but it is a useful way to illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income productivity of a successful long-term holding.

What The Cintas Example Shows

The Cintas 10-year return profile underscores several broader investing principles:

Long holding periods can allow business performance, rather than short-term sentiment, to dominate outcomes.

Total return matters more than yield alone when evaluating dividend-paying stocks.

Dividend reinvestment can materially improve ending wealth over time.

Stocks with modest starting yields can still become strong long-term compounders if earnings, dividends, and valuation all move favorably.

For investors studying CTAS today, the historical result is most useful as a case study in compounding. The path from 2016 to 2026 was not defined by income yield alone, but by the interaction of share-price gains, dividend payments, and reinvestment discipline over a full market cycle.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott