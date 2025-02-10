The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

IFF 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/28/2005 $10,000



02/28/2005 $30,548



02/26/2025 End date: 02/26/2025 Start price/share: $41.29 End price/share: $80.57 Starting shares: 242.19 Ending shares: 378.94 Dividends reinvested/share: $38.14 Total return: 205.31% Average annual return: 5.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,548.18

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $30,548.18 today (as of 02/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 205.31% (something to think about: how might IFF shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. paid investors a total of $38.14/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that IFF has a current yield of approximately 1.99%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $41.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.82%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham