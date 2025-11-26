“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Intel Corp (NASD: INTC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|11/28/2005
|
|End date:
|11/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$26.86
|End price/share:
|$35.83
|Starting shares:
|372.30
|Ending shares:
|635.83
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$16.87
|Total return:
|127.82%
|Average annual return:
|4.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$22,774.68
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $22,774.68 today (as of 11/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 127.82% (something to think about: how might INTC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Intel Corp paid investors a total of $16.87/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .5/share, we calculate that INTC has a current yield of approximately 1.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .5 against the original $26.86/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.21%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” — Warren Buffett