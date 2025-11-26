The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Intel Corp (NASD: INTC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

INTC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/28/2005 $10,000



11/28/2005 $22,774



11/25/2025 End date: 11/25/2025 Start price/share: $26.86 End price/share: $35.83 Starting shares: 372.30 Ending shares: 635.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.87 Total return: 127.82% Average annual return: 4.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,774.68

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $22,774.68 today (as of 11/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 127.82% (something to think about: how might INTC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Intel Corp paid investors a total of $16.87/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .5/share, we calculate that INTC has a current yield of approximately 1.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .5 against the original $26.86/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.21%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” — Warren Buffett