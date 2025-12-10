“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|12/12/2005
|
|End date:
|12/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$32.70
|End price/share:
|$45.22
|Starting shares:
|305.81
|Ending shares:
|486.57
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$25.69
|Total return:
|120.03%
|Average annual return:
|4.02%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$22,000.41
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $22,000.41 today (as of 12/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 120.03% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $25.69/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.88/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 4.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.88 against the original $32.70/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.72%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis