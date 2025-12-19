“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|12/21/2015
|
|End date:
|12/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$75.19
|End price/share:
|$147.93
|Starting shares:
|133.00
|Ending shares:
|188.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$44.24
|Total return:
|178.94%
|Average annual return:
|10.80%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$27,886.73
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,886.73 today (as of 12/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 178.94% (something to think about: how might DLR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Digital Realty Trust Inc paid investors a total of $44.24/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.88/share, we calculate that DLR has a current yield of approximately 3.30%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.88 against the original $75.19/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.39%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer