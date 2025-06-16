“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

STT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/16/2015 $10,000



06/16/2015 $15,935



06/13/2025 End date: 06/13/2025 Start price/share: $79.84 End price/share: $96.14 Starting shares: 125.25 Ending shares: 165.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.78 Total return: 59.29% Average annual return: 4.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,935.64

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,935.64 today (as of 06/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 59.29% (something to think about: how might STT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 10 years, State Street Corp. has paid $20.78/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.04/share, we calculate that STT has a current yield of approximately 3.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.04 against the original $79.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.96%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger